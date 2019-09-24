Photo Coverage: Go Inside Opening Night of Atlantic Theater Company's SUNDAY

Sep. 24, 2019  

Atlantic Theater Company's World Premiere play Sunday, by Jack Thorne, and directed by Lee Sunday Evans, opened just last night, September 23 at Atlantic Theater Company's Linda Gross Theater (336 West 20th Street). The production is a limited run through October 13, 2019.

Sunday features Juliana Canfield (The House That Will Not Stand), Ruby Frankel (Off-Broadway Debut), Maurice Jones (Lifespan of a Fact), Zane Pais (Dead Poets Society), Sadie Scott ("Sweetbitter"), and Christian Strange (Off-Broadway Debut).

There is a moment when you want to look ahead to the future, but the past is eating you whole. In Sunday, friends gather for a book group, anxious to prove their intellectual worth, but that anxiety gets the better of any actual discussion as emotional truths come pouring out.

Check out photos from inside opening night below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Maurice Jones, Sadie Scott, Ruby Frankel, Juliana Canfield, Christian Strange, Zane Pais

Maurice Jones, Sadie Scott, Ruby Frankel, Juliana Canfield, Christian Strange, Zane Pais

Maurice Jones, Sadie Scott, Ruby Frankel, Juliana Canfield, Christian Strange, Zane Pais

Maurice Jones, Sadie Scott, Ruby Frankel, Juliana Canfield, Christian Strange, Zane Pais

Adam Schlesinger

Anastacia McCleskey

Kyle Beltran, Nicole Lewis, Marin Ireland, Kristolyn Lloyd

Daniel Kluger, Lee Sunday Evans

Daniel Kluger, Lee Sunday Evans

Maurice Jones, Sadie Scott, Zane Pais, Ruby Frankel, Juliana Canfield, Christian Strange

Maurice Jones, Sadie Scott, Zane Pais, Ruby Frankel, Juliana Canfield, Christian Strange, Lee Sunday Evans

Mary McCann, Neil Pepe, Maurice Jones, Sadie Scott, Zane Pais, Ruby Frankel, Juliana Canfield, Christian Strange, Lee Sunday Evans, Jeffory Lawson




