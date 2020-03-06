Photo Coverage: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Celebrates Opening Night!
The Belasco Theatre was the place to be last night as Broadway's best gathered to celebrate opening night of Girl from the North Country. Check out photos from the curtain call and after party celebration below!
Celebrated playwright Conor McPherson boldly reimagines the songs of the legendary Bob Dylan in Girl from the North Country- the soaring masterwork about the dreams we keep close, the people we hold dear, and the place we call home.
The production stars Todd Almond, Jeannette Bayardelle, Jennifer Blood, Law Terrell Dunford, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Tony Award nominee Marc Kudisch, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Tom Nelis, Tony Award nominee David Pittu, Colton Ryan, Jay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Austin Scott, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Chiara Trentalange, Bob Walton, Chelsea Lee Williams, and Tony/Academy Award nominee & two-time Emmy Award winner Mare Winningham.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Jeannette Bayardelle, Jay O. Sanders, Mare Winningham, Kimber Sprawl, Colton Ryan, and Austin Scott
The cast
Jay O. Sanders
Marc Kudisch and Kimber Sprawl
Conor McPherson and Kimber Sprawl
Caitlin Holahan
Caitlin Holahan and Colton Ryan
Luba Mason and Mare Winningham
