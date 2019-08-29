TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL
Click Here for More Articles on TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL

Photo Coverage: First Look at TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Marquee

Aug. 29, 2019  

The diva herself is on her way to Broadway! Get a first look at the marquee for Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, up now!

From humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee, to her transformation into the global Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, Tina Turner didn't just break the rules, she rewrote them. This new stage musical, presented in association with Tina Turner herself, reveals the untold story of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of her age, gender and race.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Photo Coverage: First Look at TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Marquee
TINA Marquee

Photo Coverage: First Look at TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Marquee
TINA Marquee

Photo Coverage: First Look at TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Marquee
TINA Marquee

Photo Coverage: First Look at TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Marquee
TINA Marquee

buy tickets


Related Articles

From This Author Jennifer Broski

  • Photo Coverage: First Look at TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Marquee
  • Photo Coverage: WEST SIDE STORY Marquee Goes Live on Broadway
  • Photo Coverage: Go Inside Rehearsals with MEAN GIRLS on Tour
  • Photo Coverage: Derren Brown Previews Broadway-Bound SECRET!