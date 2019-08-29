Photo Coverage: First Look at TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Marquee

The diva herself is on her way to Broadway! Get a first look at the marquee for Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, up now!

From humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee, to her transformation into the global Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, Tina Turner didn't just break the rules, she rewrote them. This new stage musical, presented in association with Tina Turner herself, reveals the untold story of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of her age, gender and race.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

TINA Marquee

