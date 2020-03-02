Photo Coverage: Daniel J. Watts, Jacqueline B. Arnold & More Come Together for Let's Do Broadway Talkback

Building on its Fall launch, the Broadway League's Let's Do Broadway! initiative invited a select group of African American influencers and cultural leaders to a special afternoon of theatre performance and conversation on Saturday, February 29, 2020 marking the conclusion of Black History Month. Attendees had the opportunity to see one of four participating Broadway shows: Girl from the North Country, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, The Phantom of the Opera, and Tina - the Tina Turner Musical.

Following the performances, the group came together for a post-theatre conversation moderated by Lifestyle Expert, Author, and Radio Host Harriette Cole. This interactive discussion covered topics such as how Broadway welcomes diverse audiences, pursuing a career on Broadway, and the impact of African Americans on Broadway. The panel featured Jacqueline B. Arnold (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Janinah Burnett (The Phantom of the Opera), Law Terrell Dunford (Girl from the North Country), Patricia Phillips (The Phantom of the Opera), and Daniel J. Watts (TINA - the Tina Turner Musical). Jim Joseph, a Broadway theatre operations expert, also joined the conversation.

The Broadway League launched the Let's Do Broadway! initiative in Fall 2019 with the goal of increasing year-round engagement with African American and Black audiences to consider Broadway as an entertainment option. Be on the lookout for more announcements soon. An influencer event held on October 21, 2019 featured a panel of African American actors and creatives in the industry including Derrick Baskin, Denée Benton, Lynn Nottage, Phylicia Rashad, and Paul Tazewell. It was hosted by Jelani Aladdin and included a performance from John Krause and Khaila Wilcoxon of Hadestown. Attendees were treated to food and drink from local Black-owned restaurants and spirits stores.

Photo Credit: Katherine Lee





