Photo Coverage: DESPERATE MEASURES Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway!

Desperate Measures is a hilarious new musical that tells the tale of Johnny Blood, a handsome young man whose life is in danger over a saloon brawl. Set in the early 1890's, Johnny must put his fate into the hands of a colorful cast of characters including a wily sheriff, an eccentric priest, a authoritarian governor, a saloon girl gone good, and a nun out of the habit- as they all struggle to decide Johnny's fate. Laws are broken and hearts are won as they try to find justice in a world that often doesn't seem just. Sound familiar?

Inspired by Shakespeare's Measure for Measure, the musical is a joyful, madcap comedy that also manages to ponder the nature of justice. Will the good guys pull off the greatest caper yet, or will Johnny be left hanging? One thing is certain...you will come out smiling.

The show celebrated its opening night this week and the stars turned out to join the party. Lea Salonga, Karen Ziemba, George Salazar, Lesli Margherita, Jason Tam all made appearances at the big night. Check out photos below!

For more information visit www.DesperateMeasuresMusical.com.

Photos by Genevieve Rafter-Keddy



Peter Kellogg (Book and Lyrics), Bill Castellino (Director and Choreographer) and David Friedman (Music)



