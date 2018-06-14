Photo Coverage: DESPERATE MEASURES Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway!

Jun. 14, 2018  

Desperate Measures is a hilarious new musical that tells the tale of Johnny Blood, a handsome young man whose life is in danger over a saloon brawl. Set in the early 1890's, Johnny must put his fate into the hands of a colorful cast of characters including a wily sheriff, an eccentric priest, a authoritarian governor, a saloon girl gone good, and a nun out of the habit- as they all struggle to decide Johnny's fate. Laws are broken and hearts are won as they try to find justice in a world that often doesn't seem just. Sound familiar?

Inspired by Shakespeare's Measure for Measure, the musical is a joyful, madcap comedy that also manages to ponder the nature of justice. Will the good guys pull off the greatest caper yet, or will Johnny be left hanging? One thing is certain...you will come out smiling.

The show celebrated its opening night this week and the stars turned out to join the party. Lea Salonga, Karen Ziemba, George Salazar, Lesli Margherita, Jason Tam all made appearances at the big night. Check out photos below!

For more information visit www.DesperateMeasuresMusical.com.

Photos by Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

Lesli Margherita, Max Crumm and Jen Cody

Lesli Margherita, Max Crumm and Jen Cody

Lesli Margherita

George Salazar

Eddie McGinty

Eddie McGinty and Jen Cody

Gary Marachek, Conor Ryan, Lauren Molina, Nick Wyman, Sarah Parnicky and Peter Saide

Gary Marachek, Conor Ryan, Lauren Molina, Nick Wyman, Sarah Parnicky and Peter Saide

Anthony Festa, Gary Marachek, David Hancock Turner, Pat Addiss, Conor Ryan, Lauren Molina, Nick Wyman, Sarah Parnicky, Bill Castellino, Peter Saide, Peter Kellogg, David Friedman and Celia Hottenstein

Peter Kellogg (Book and Lyrics), Bill Castellino (Director and Choreographer) and David Friedman (Music)

Peter Saide

Peter Saide

Gary Marachek

Gary Marachek

Nick Wyman

Nick Wyman

Sarah Parnicky

Sarah Parnicky

Lauren Molina and Sarah Parnicky

Lauren Molina and Sarah Parnicky

Lauren Molina

Lauren Molina

Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley

Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley

Conor Ryan

Conor Ryan

Celia Hottenstein

Celia Hottenstein

Anthony Festa

Anthony Festa

David Hancock Turner (Musical Director and Orchestrations)

David Hancock Turner and Mary Cossette

Willette Klausner, Pat Addiss and Mary Cossette

Willette Klausner, Pat Addiss, Ken Denison and Mary Cossette

Lauren Molina and her mom

Rob Morrison and Lauren Molina

Lauren Molina and Karen Ziemba

Lauren Molina and Karen Ziemba

Lauren Molina and Karen Ziemba

Willard Scott

Peter Saide and Lea Salonga

Peter Saide and Lea Salonga

Nick Wyman and Cris Groenendaal

Nick Wyman and Cris Groenendaal

