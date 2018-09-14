Photo Coverage: DESPERATE MEASURES Celebrates 100 Performances

Sep. 14, 2018  

Desperate Measures celebrated its 100th performance off-Broadway last night, September 13. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out the photos below!

When the dangerously handsome Johnny Blood's life is on the line, he must put his fate into the hands of a colorful cast of characters including a mysterious sheriff, an eccentric priest, a sleazy governor, a saloon girl gone good, and a nun out of the habit. Together, they face uncharted territory as laws are broken and hearts are won. Before the sun sets, will they be able to rise up and pull off the greatest act yet, or will Johnny be left hanging?

This witty and wild new musical comedy takes the Bard's Measure for Measure and shakes things up with a toe tappin' score by award-winning composer David Friedman. Featuring fresh and feisty book and lyrics by two-time Tony nominee Peter Kellogg, DESPERATE MEASURES is fully loaded with laughs with direction & choreography by Bill Castellino (Cagney).

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Nick Wyman, Sarah Parnicky, Peter Saide, Conor Ryan, Lauren Molina, Gary Marachek

Nick Wyman, Sarah Parnicky, Peter Saide, Conor Ryan, Lauren Molina, Gary Marachek

Nick Wyman, Sarah Parnicky, Peter Saide, Conor Ryan, Lauren Molina, Gary Marachek

Nick Wyman, Sarah Parnicky, Peter Saide, Conor Ryan, Lauren Molina, Gary Marachek

Nick Wyman, Sarah Parnicky, Peter Saide, Conor Ryan, Lauren Molina, Gary Marachek

Lauren Molina, Pat Addiss, Gary Marachek

Nick Wyman, Sarah Parnicky, Peter Saide, Conor Ryan, Lauren Molina, Pat Addiss, Gary Marachek

Nick Wyman, Sarah Parnicky, Peter Saide, Conor Ryan, Lauren Molina, Gary Marachek, Pat Addiss

The cast and creative team of Desperate Measures

The cast and creative team of Desperate Measures

The cast and creative team of Desperate Measures

DESPERATE MEASURES celebrates 100 performances

The cast and creative team of Desperate Measures

The cast and creative team of Desperate Measures

Nick Wyman, Sarah Parnicky, Conor Ryan, Peter Saide, Lauren Molina, Gary Marachek

  Photo Coverage: DESPERATE MEASURES Celebrates 100 Performances
