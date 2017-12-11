Photo Coverage: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Celebrates the Fans with Lottery Performance

Just yesterday, the cast and creative team of Dear Evan Hansen marked one year on Broadway with a celebratory curtain call and a special Proclamation from the City of New York, in front of an audience full of fans who won a lottery to attend the performance for free.

BroadwayWorld was on hand for the special day and we're bringing you photos below!

The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson, a score by Academy Award and Tony winning composers Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, and direction by 4-time Tony® Award nominee Michael Greif. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Dear Evan Hansen, produced by Atlantic Records, was released in February 2017, making an extraordinary debut on the Billboard 200 and entering the chart at #8 - the highest charting debut position for an original cast album since 1961.

Declared "One of the most remarkable shows in musical theater history" by the Washington Post's Peter Marks, Dear Evan Hansen opened at the Music Box Theatre to rave reviews on December 4, 2016, where it's broken all box office records and has struck a chord with critics and audiences alike.

The audience for this special Fan Day performance on Sunday, December 10 at 7:30PM is comprised almost entirely of Dear Evan Hansen fans, who entered a lottery online and won free tickets to the show (over 50,000 entries!), thanks to a partnership with Atlantic Records.

