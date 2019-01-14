Photo Coverage: Carole King Visits WAITRESS

Yesterday, Carole King attended the matinee of Waitress, and posed backstage with the shows current stars, Sara Bareilles and Gavin Creel, along with the rest of the cast!

Check out the photos below!

Bareilles and Creel lead the show for a limited engagement through February 3, 2019.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This new American musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



