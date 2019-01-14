WAITRESS
Click Here for More Articles on WAITRESS

Photo Coverage: Carole King Visits WAITRESS

Jan. 14, 2019  

Yesterday, Carole King attended the matinee of Waitress, and posed backstage with the shows current stars, Sara Bareilles and Gavin Creel, along with the rest of the cast!

Check out the photos below!

Bareilles and Creel lead the show for a limited engagement through February 3, 2019.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This new American musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Photo Coverage: Carole King Visits WAITRESS
Sara Bareilles, Carole King, Gavin Creel

Photo Coverage: Carole King Visits WAITRESS
Sara Bareilles, Carole King, Gavin Creel

Photo Coverage: Carole King Visits WAITRESS
Carole King

Photo Coverage: Carole King Visits WAITRESS
Lucie Jones, Sara Bareilles, Carole King, Gavin Creel

Photo Coverage: Carole King Visits WAITRESS
Sara Bareilles, Lucie Jones

Photo Coverage: Carole King Visits WAITRESS
Sara Bareilles, Lucie Jones

Photo Coverage: Carole King Visits WAITRESS
Carole King and the cast of WAITRESS

buy tickets

Related Articles






From This Author Jennifer Broski

Jennifer was given her first camera at the age of eight, and has had one in her hand ever since. For the duration of her (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: Carole King Visits WAITRESS
  • Photo Coverage: Meet the Company of MCC's THE LIGHT!
  • Photo Coverage: MCC Opens New Home at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space
  • Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For CHOIR BOY
  • Photo Coverage: The Cast of CHOIR BOY Celebrates Opening Night
  • Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of Atlantic Theater Company's BLUE RIDGE

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup



      SHARE