Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY

Disney Theatrical Productions just celebrated its first stage-to-television collaboration with the Disney Channel in adapting its original stage musical Freaky Friday for a worldwide televised premiere on the Disney Channel on Friday, August 10th.

Executive produced by Thomas Schumacher, President & Producer, Disney Theatrical Productions and Steve Carr and Susan Cartsonis ("Deidra & Laney Rob a Train," "What Women Want"), the Disney Channel premiere stars Broadway veteran Heidi Blickenstaff (The Little Mermaid, Something Rotten) and Cozi Zuehlsdorf ("Dolphin Tale"). Blickenstaff originated the role of Katherine Blake in the stage premiere of Freaky Friday at Signature Theatre, followed by productions at La Jolla Playhouse, Cleveland Playhouse and Alley Theatre.

Since its world stage premiere at Signature Theatre in 2016, there have been several professional licensed productions of Freaky Friday. The full-length stage musical is currently available for licensing. Additionally, a new one-act stage version of the musical based on the Disney Channel Original Movie will be available for licensing on August 10, the same date as its worldwide television premiere.

Tom Kitt wrote the music and Brian Yorkey penned the lyrics for the original stage production of Freaky Friday and have returned for the television adaptation. The film features eight songs from the original stage production and one brand new song for the movie. The Tony Award® and Pulitzer Prize-winning pair also collaborated on If/Then and Next to Normal.

Just last night, the best of Broadway gathered at the Beacon theatre to celebrate the film's premiere and BroadwayWorld was there! Check out photos from the red carpet below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



Jason Maybaum



Jason Maybaum



Isaiah Lehtinen



Isaiah Lehtinen



Susan Cartsonis



Susan Cartsonis



Ruby Rose Turner



Kenneth Aikens



Kahyun Kim



Kahyun Kim



Jennifer Laporte



Jennifer Laporte



Sofie Dossi



Ricky He



Ricky He



Marlowe Percival



Marlowe Percival



Sofia Wylie



Cozi Zuehlsdorff



Cozi Zuehlsdorff



Genevieve Buechner



Joshua Pak



Joshua Pak



Mia Sinclair Jenness



The cast of FREAKY FRIDAY



Cozi Zuehlsdorff, Heidi Blickenstaff



Cozi Zuehlsdorff, Heidi Blickenstaff



Heidi Blickenstaff, Susan Cartsonis, Cozi Zuehlsdorff



Heidi Blickenstaff



Heidi Blickenstaff



Alex Desert



Alex Desert



Alex Desert, Heidi Blickenstaff



Steve Carr



Dara Renee



Dara Renee



Billy Gilman



Brian Yorkey, Tom Kitt



Brian Yorkey, Tom Kitt



Rayla



Isaak Presley, Mimi Ryder



Alysia Reiner



Anthony Lee Medina



Terrance Spencer



John Carrafa and guest



Mattea Conforti, Zoe Glick, Ayla Schwartz



Rukiya Bernard



Rukiya Bernard



James Monroe Iglehart and nephew



Tom Kitt, Cozi Zuehlsdorff, Heidi Blickenstaff, Thomas Schumacher, Brian Yorkey and the producing team of FREAKY FRIDAY



Dara Renee, Cozi Zuehlsdorff



Frankie Leoni



Levi Smith



Mandy Teefey



Daniel Breaker and son



Renee Rapp



Richard H. Blake and son



Aviva Drescher and family



Sky Katz



Ramon Reed



Mikee Castillo



Demi Singleton



Paige Davis



Genevieve Gorder and daughter



Patrick Brown



Rachel Prather



Cheech Manohar and guest



Mary Jo McConnell and guest



Christina Sajous



Hunter Bell, Susan Blackwell, Heidi Blickenstaff, Jeff Bowen



Julia Murney, Heidi Blickenstaff



Ali Ewoldt, Jay Armstrong Johnson



Kara Lindsay, Sara Edwards, Heidi Blickenstaff, Kirsten Scott, Patti Murin



Jelani Alladin, Patti Murin



Taylor Louderman, Kyle Selig



Charlie Franklin



Jenn Colella, Chilina Kennedy



Rodney Hicks, Hailey Kilgore



Cicily Daniels



Bonita J. Hamilton



Julian Ramos, Carina-Kay Louchiey



Tony Niedenbach



Eean Cochran, Brad Bonds



Arielle Jacobs



Sasson Gabai, Ar'iel Stachel



John Cariani and family



Sumi Yu, Corbin Mayer



Jason Gotay and guest



Jeanette Bayardelle, Roschelle Salmon



David Jennings