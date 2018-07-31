Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY

Jul. 31, 2018  

Disney Theatrical Productions just celebrated its first stage-to-television collaboration with the Disney Channel in adapting its original stage musical Freaky Friday for a worldwide televised premiere on the Disney Channel on Friday, August 10th.

Executive produced by Thomas Schumacher, President & Producer, Disney Theatrical Productions and Steve Carr and Susan Cartsonis ("Deidra & Laney Rob a Train," "What Women Want"), the Disney Channel premiere stars Broadway veteran Heidi Blickenstaff (The Little Mermaid, Something Rotten) and Cozi Zuehlsdorf ("Dolphin Tale"). Blickenstaff originated the role of Katherine Blake in the stage premiere of Freaky Friday at Signature Theatre, followed by productions at La Jolla Playhouse, Cleveland Playhouse and Alley Theatre.

Since its world stage premiere at Signature Theatre in 2016, there have been several professional licensed productions of Freaky Friday. The full-length stage musical is currently available for licensing. Additionally, a new one-act stage version of the musical based on the Disney Channel Original Movie will be available for licensing on August 10, the same date as its worldwide television premiere.

Tom Kitt wrote the music and Brian Yorkey penned the lyrics for the original stage production of Freaky Friday and have returned for the television adaptation. The film features eight songs from the original stage production and one brand new song for the movie. The Tony Award® and Pulitzer Prize-winning pair also collaborated on If/Then and Next to Normal.

Just last night, the best of Broadway gathered at the Beacon theatre to celebrate the film's premiere and BroadwayWorld was there! Check out photos from the red carpet below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
Jason Maybaum

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
Jason Maybaum

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
Isaiah Lehtinen

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
Isaiah Lehtinen

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
Susan Cartsonis

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
Susan Cartsonis

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
Ruby Rose Turner

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
Kenneth Aikens

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
Kahyun Kim

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
Kahyun Kim

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
Jennifer Laporte

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
Jennifer Laporte

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
Sofie Dossi

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
Ricky He

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
Ricky He

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
Marlowe Percival

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
Marlowe Percival

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
Sofia Wylie

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
Cozi Zuehlsdorff

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
Cozi Zuehlsdorff

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
Genevieve Buechner

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
Joshua Pak

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
Joshua Pak

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
Mia Sinclair Jenness

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
The cast of FREAKY FRIDAY

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
Cozi Zuehlsdorff, Heidi Blickenstaff

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
Cozi Zuehlsdorff, Heidi Blickenstaff

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
Heidi Blickenstaff, Susan Cartsonis, Cozi Zuehlsdorff

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
Heidi Blickenstaff

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
Heidi Blickenstaff

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
Alex Desert

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
Alex Desert

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
Alex Desert, Heidi Blickenstaff

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
Steve Carr

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
Dara Renee

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
Dara Renee

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
Billy Gilman

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
Brian Yorkey, Tom Kitt

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
Brian Yorkey, Tom Kitt

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
Rayla

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
Isaak Presley, Mimi Ryder

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
Alysia Reiner

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
Anthony Lee Medina

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
Terrance Spencer

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
John Carrafa and guest

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
Mattea Conforti, Zoe Glick, Ayla Schwartz

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
Rukiya Bernard

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
Rukiya Bernard

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
James Monroe Iglehart and nephew

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
Tom Kitt, Cozi Zuehlsdorff, Heidi Blickenstaff, Thomas Schumacher, Brian Yorkey and the producing team of FREAKY FRIDAY

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
Dara Renee, Cozi Zuehlsdorff

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
Frankie Leoni

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
Levi Smith

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
Mandy Teefey

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
Daniel Breaker and son

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
Renee Rapp

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
Richard H. Blake and son

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
Aviva Drescher and family

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
Sky Katz

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
Ramon Reed

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
Mikee Castillo

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
Demi Singleton

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
Paige Davis

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
Genevieve Gorder and daughter

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
Patrick Brown

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
Rachel Prather

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
Cheech Manohar and guest

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
Mary Jo McConnell and guest

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
Christina Sajous

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
Hunter Bell, Susan Blackwell, Heidi Blickenstaff, Jeff Bowen

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
Julia Murney, Heidi Blickenstaff

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
Ali Ewoldt, Jay Armstrong Johnson

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
Kara Lindsay, Sara Edwards, Heidi Blickenstaff, Kirsten Scott, Patti Murin

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
Jelani Alladin, Patti Murin

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
Taylor Louderman, Kyle Selig

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
Charlie Franklin

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
Jenn Colella, Chilina Kennedy

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
Rodney Hicks, Hailey Kilgore

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
Cicily Daniels

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
Bonita J. Hamilton

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
Julian Ramos, Carina-Kay Louchiey

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
Tony Niedenbach

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
Eean Cochran, Brad Bonds

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
Arielle Jacobs

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
Sasson Gabai, Ar'iel Stachel

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
John Cariani and family

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
Sumi Yu, Corbin Mayer

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
Jason Gotay and guest

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
Jeanette Bayardelle, Roschelle Salmon

Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
David Jennings



Related Articles


From This Author Jennifer Broski

Jennifer was given her first camera at the age of eight, and has had one in her hand ever since. For the duration of her (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
  • Photo Coverage: Stephen Trask, Peter Yanowitz & Company Celebrate Opening Night of THIS AIN'T NO DISCO
  • Photo Coverage: She Works Hard for the Money! SUMMER Celebrates 100 Performances on Broadway
  • Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of FIRE IN DREAMLAND
  • Photo Coverage: Meet the Company of MCC's COLLECTIVE RAGE, with Lea DeLaria, Dana Delany & More!
  • Photo Coverage: The Cast of CAROUSEL Celebrates Cast Recording Release at Barnes and Noble

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       