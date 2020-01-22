Photo Coverage: Billy Porter, Magic Johnson, and More Walk Red Carpet at Opening Night of A SOLDIER'S PLAY
A Soldier's Play opened last night on Broadway at the American Airlines Theatre (227 West 42nd Street). Check out photos from the opening night red carpet below!
A Soldier's Play stars David Alan Grier, Blair Underwood, Nnamdi Asomugha, Jerry O'Connell, McKinley Belcher III, Rob Demery, Jared Grimes, Billy Eugene Jones, Nate Mann, Warner Miller, J. Alphonse Nicholson and Lee Aaron Rosen.
1944. A black Sergeant is murdered on a Louisiana Army base, and one tenacious investigator must race against his white leadership to unravel the crime before they unravel him. A hair-raising drama that reverberates with the "authentic and exciting pulse" (Ben Brantley, The New York Times) of mystery, Charles Fuller's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece rockets onto Broadway for the first time, directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun).
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
Cookie Johnson and Magic Johnson
Sunny Hostin
Mary Louise Parker
Tony Shalhoub and Brooke Adams
Nathan Johnson and Laura Osnes
Mary Louise Parker and William Parker