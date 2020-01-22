A SOLDIER'S PLAY
Photo Coverage: Billy Porter, Magic Johnson, and More Walk Red Carpet at Opening Night of A SOLDIER'S PLAY

Jan. 22, 2020  

A Soldier's Play opened last night on Broadway at the American Airlines Theatre (227 West 42nd Street). Check out photos from the opening night red carpet below!

A Soldier's Play stars David Alan Grier, Blair Underwood, Nnamdi Asomugha, Jerry O'Connell, McKinley Belcher III, Rob Demery, Jared Grimes, Billy Eugene Jones, Nate Mann, Warner Miller, J. Alphonse Nicholson and Lee Aaron Rosen.

1944. A black Sergeant is murdered on a Louisiana Army base, and one tenacious investigator must race against his white leadership to unravel the crime before they unravel him. A hair-raising drama that reverberates with the "authentic and exciting pulse" (Ben Brantley, The New York Times) of mystery, Charles Fuller's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece rockets onto Broadway for the first time, directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun).

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Cookie Johnson and Magic Johnson

Billy Porter

LaTanya Richardson Jackson

LaTanya Richardson Jackson

Cookie Johnson and Magic Johnson

Cookie Johnson and Magic Johnson

Kate Walsh

Kate Walsh

Bill Irwin

Sunny Hostin

Sunny Hostin

Moises Kaufman

Kenny Leon

Billy Porter

Billy Porter

Billy Porter

Celia Weston

Celia Weston

Peter Friedman

Peter Friedman

Irene Gandy

Irene Gandy

Mary Louise Parker

Cicely Tyson

Cicely Tyson

Brooke Adams

Tony Shalhoub

Tony Shalhoub and Brooke Adams

Laura Osnes

Nathan Johnson and Laura Osnes

Mary Louise Parker

Mary Louise Parker and William Parker

Susan Hilferty

Susan Hilferty

Mark Brokaw

Phylicia Rashad

Phylicia Rashad

