Photo Coverage: Betsy Wolfe, Adam Kantor, & Maestro Steven Reineke Celebrate at the WOMEN OF NOTES Concert Cast Party
As Steven Reineke, music director and conductor pointed out in his toast after The New York Pops Concert dedicated to women female Composers...."this concert was especially significant in these current times." After the extraordinary notes of women composers and lyricists played in Carnegie Hall by the orchestra and sung by guest artists (in a concert titled Women of Notes: In Dedication to Female Composers and Lyricists) the cast and New York Pops community celebrated... and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out the photos!
Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff
Steven Reineke, music director/conductor The New York Pops & Lynn Ahrens
Betsy Wolf & Jason Robert Brown
Steven Reineke & Georgia Stitt
Steven Reineke, Georgia Stitt, Jason Robert Brown
Steven Reineke & Jason Robert Brown
Eda Sorokoff & June Freemazon, Board of Directors
June Freemazon, Jeffrey P. Engleader, Board of Directors, Anne M. Swanson, Executive Director The New York Pops
The New York Pops Cast Party
James A. Read, Chairman Board of Directors The New York Pops & Steven Reineke
William T. Sullivan, Board of Directors, Nickey Heryet, Cesar Ricci
Steve Schoenberg & Betsy Wolfe
Adam Kantor & Jeffrey P. Englander
Stephen Sorokoff & STeven Reineke
The New York Pops Cast Party
Jason Robert Brown & family
Nicholai Joaquin, Director of Artistic Operations, The New York Pops & Jeffrey P. Englander