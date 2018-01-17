Photo Coverage: Back to the Diner! Sara Bareilles returns to WAITRESS

Tony and Grammy Award nominee Sara Bareilles, the composer and lyricist of the Broadway smash hit Waitress, returned to the Brooks Atkinson stage as Jenna Hunterson yesterday, January 16, 2018. She will remain in the role for six weeks only. Sara made her Broadway debut in the show earlier this year, breaking house records at the theatre.

Check out photos from the first night of her return below!

For the first four weeks of her return engagement, the multiplatinum-selling singer-songwriter and New York Times bestselling author will play the titular pie-maker opposite Jason Mraz as Dr. Pomatter. Mraz will play his final performance on February 11, 2018.

Since her 2007 debut, Little Voice, which reached #1 in 22 countries around the world, the Eureka, CA native has gone on to release a New York Times best-selling book, Sounds Like Me - My Life (so far) in Song, and five studio albums, including her most recent, What's Inside: Songs from Waitress. For Waitress, she received a Tony Award nomination for Best Original Score, Drama Desk Award nominations for Outstanding Music and Outstanding Lyrics, an Outer Critics Circle Award nomination for Outstanding New Score, and a Grammy Award nomination for Best Musical Theater Album. Most recently, Bareilles wrote the original song "If I Dare" featured in Fox Searchlight's 2017 movie, Battle of the Sexes.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This American musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Waitress opened April 24, 2016 at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 West 47th Street). Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by six-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriterSara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

Waitress is now in its second smash year on Broadway and on a national tour. Tickets for the Broadway production are available at Ticketmaster at 877-250-2929, online at Ticketmaster.com or at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre box office, 256 West 47th Street.

Waitress is produced on Broadway by Barry and Fran Weissler and Norton and Elayne Herrick.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

