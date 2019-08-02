Photo Coverage: BAT OUT OF HELL Rocks Out In Rehearsal For Its Off-Broadway Run

The Meatloaf musical begins performances at City Center this month!

Aug. 2, 2019  

Like a bat out of hell, Bat Out of Hell is flying to New York City Center, where the Jim Steinman musical officially it just began its run yesterday, August 1. The musical is set to open on August 8, and will play a six-week engagement through September 8, 2019.

Under the direction of Jay Scheib, the New York engagement for Bat Out of Hell - The Musical stars Andrew Polec who thrilled London and Toronto critics with his powerhouse performance as Strat. Joining him are Christina Bennington who originated the role of Raven in London, Lena Hall as Sloane, Bradley Dean as Falco,Avionce Hoyles as Tink, Danielle Steers as Zahara, and Tyrick Wiltez Jones as Jagwire. The ensemble for Bat Out of Hell- The Musical includes Will Branner, Lincoln Clauss, Kayla Cyphers, Jessica Jaunich, Paulina Jurzec, Adam Kemmerer, Nick Martinez, Harper Miles, Erin Mosher, Aramie Payton, Andres Quintero, Tiernan Tunnicliffe, and Kaleb Wells.

The company just gave us a special sneak peek of the new musical and we're taking you inside the rehearsal room below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Lena Hall and director Jay Scheib
Lena Hall and director Jay Scheib

Christina Bennington and Andrew Polec
Christina Bennington and Andrew Polec

Director Jay Scheib
Director Jay Scheib

Lena Hall
Lena Hall

Bradley Dean
Bradley Dean

Lena Hall
Lena Hall

Lena Hall and Bradley Dean
Lena Hall and Bradley Dean

Erin Mosher and Lena Hall
Erin Mosher and Lena Hall

Erin Mosher, Lena Hall and Bradley Dean
Erin Mosher, Lena Hall and Bradley Dean

Erin Mosher, Lena Hall and Bradley Dean
Erin Mosher, Lena Hall and Bradley Dean

Erin Mosher, Lena Hall and Bradley Dean
Erin Mosher, Lena Hall and Bradley Dean

Lena Hall
Lena Hall

Bradley Dean
Bradley Dean

Lena Hall and Bradley Dean
Lena Hall and Bradley Dean

Lena Hall and Bradley Dean
Lena Hall and Bradley Dean

Lena Hall
Lena Hall

Lena Hall and Bradley Dean with cast
Lena Hall and Bradley Dean with cast

Lena Hall
Lena Hall

Lena Hall and Bradley Dean with cast
Lena Hall and Bradley Dean with cast

Bradley Dean
Bradley Dean

Lena Hall and Bradley Dean with cast
Lena Hall and Bradley Dean with cast

Andrew Polec
Andrew Polec

Christina Bennington
Christina Bennington

Andrew Polec
Andrew Polec

Christina Bennington and Andrew Polec
Christina Bennington and Andrew Polec

Christina Bennington and Andrew Polec
Christina Bennington and Andrew Polec

Christina Bennington and Andrew Polec
Christina Bennington and Andrew Polec

Christina Bennington and Andrew Polec
Christina Bennington and Andrew Polec

Christina Bennington and Andrew Polec
Christina Bennington and Andrew Polec

Christina Bennington and Andrew Polec
Christina Bennington and Andrew Polec

Christina Bennington and Andrew Polec
Christina Bennington and Andrew Polec

Andrew Polec
Andrew Polec

Christina Bennington and Andrew Polec
Christina Bennington and Andrew Polec

Christina Bennington and Andrew Polec
Christina Bennington and Andrew Polec

Christina Bennington and Andrew Polec
Christina Bennington and Andrew Polec

Christina Bennington and Andrew Polec
Christina Bennington and Andrew Polec

Andrew Polec
Andrew Polec

Christina Bennington and Andrew Polec with cast
Christina Bennington and Andrew Polec with cast

Christina Bennington and Andrew Polec
Christina Bennington and Andrew Polec

Christina Bennington and Andrew Polec
Christina Bennington and Andrew Polec

Andrew Polec
Andrew Polec

Andrew Polec
Andrew Polec

Andrew Polec and cast
Andrew Polec and cast

Andrew Polec and cast
Andrew Polec and cast

Andrew Polec and cast
Andrew Polec and cast

Andrew Polec and cast
Andrew Polec and cast

Andrew Polec
Andrew Polec

Andrew Polec
Andrew Polec

Andrew Polec
Andrew Polec

Andrew Polec
Andrew Polec

Andrew Polec
Andrew Polec

Andrew Polec
Andrew Polec

Andrew Polec
Andrew Polec

