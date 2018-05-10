2018 AWARDS SEASON
Click Here for More Articles on 2018 AWARDS SEASON

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception

May. 10, 2018  

Awards season continues! Just yesterday Drama Desk nominees gathered at the Hotel Edison's Friedman's (W. 47th Street) to meet for the first time. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the special occasion and we're bringing you portraits of nominees below!

Click here for a full list of Drama Desk nominees!

In keeping with the Drama Desk's mission, nominators considered shows that opened on Broadway, Off Broadway and Off Off Broadway during the 2017-2018 New York Theater season. Eligibility and award category designations for the productions under consideration this season were determined by the Drama Desk Board of Directors with recommendations from the Nominating Committee.

In determining eligibility of The Band's Visit, which ran Off Broadway last season, the nominating committee considered only those elements that constituted new work. For all other eligible productions, nominations are consistent with opening night credits.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
Denise Gough

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
Denise Gough

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
Ben Edelman

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
Ben Edelman

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
Jelani Alladin

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
Jelani Alladin

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
Jelani Alladin

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
Joshua Henry

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
Joshua Henry

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
Joshua Henry

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
Lesli Margherita

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
Lesli Margherita

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
Gizel Jimenez

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
Daphne Rubin-Vega

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
Harry Hadden-Paton

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
Harry Hadden-Paton

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
Juan Castano

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
Juan Castano

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
Juan Castano

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
James McArdle

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
James McArdle

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
Tony Yazbeck

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
Tony Yazbeck

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
Tony Yazbeck

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
Ashley Park

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
Ashley Park

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
Grey Henson

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
Grey Henson

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
Constance Shulman

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
Constance Shulman

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
Gregg Mozgala

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
Anthony Boyle

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
Anthony Boyle

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
Anthony Boyle

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
Jessie Mueller

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
Jessie Mueller

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
Nathan Lane

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
Nathan Lane

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
Jonathan Levin

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
David Morse

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
David Morse

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
Kate Rockwell

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
Gavin Lee

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
Gavin Lee

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
Evan Ruggiero

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
Evan Ruggiero

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
Kenita R. Miller

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
David Greenspan

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
David Greenspan

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
Alexander Gemignani

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
Alexander Gemignani

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
Lindsay Mendez

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
Lindsay Mendez

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
Ethan Slater

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
Ethan Slater

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
LaChanze

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
LaChanze

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
LaChanze

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
Nejla Yatkin

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
Nejla Yatkin

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
Amy Herzog

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
Amy Herzog

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
Christopher Gattelli

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
Christopher Gattelli

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
Daphne Rubin-Vega, Erin McKeown, Gizel Jimenez

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
Erin McKeown

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
Tina Landau

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
Tina Landau

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
Camille A. Brown

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
Camille A. Brown

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
Kyle Jarrow

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
Michael Curry

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
Michael Curry

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
Tina Fey

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
Tina Fey

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
Jocelyn Bioh

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
Jocelyn Bioh

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
Josh Luxenberg

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
Teddy Bergman

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
Teddy Bergman

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
Teddy Bergman

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
Justin Peck

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
Justin Peck

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
Pat Addiss

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
James Hicks, Kenita R. Miller

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
James Hicks

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
Nell Benjamin

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
Nell Benjamin

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
James Morgan

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
Beowulf Boritt

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
Beowulf Boritt

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
Max Vernon

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
Helen Park

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
Peter Nigrini

Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
Peter Nigrini


Related Articles


From This Author Jennifer Broski

Jennifer was given her first camera at the age of eight, and has had one in her hand ever since. For the duration of her (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: Awards Season Continues! Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception
  • Photo Coverage: Tyler Glenn and Carrie St. Louis Take Their First Bows In KINKY BOOTS
  • Photo Coverage: Lindsay Mendez, Billy Porter, and More Attend Second Stage's Annual Gala
  • Photo Coverage: Potter, Plastics, & More! The 2018 Tony Nominees Meet the Press
  • Photo Coverage: Chita Rivera Awards Nominees Meet the Press
  • Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for TRAVESTIES!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       