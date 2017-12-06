Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater CompanyÂ Celebrates Opening Night of DESCRIBE THE NIGHT

Dec. 6, 2017  

Atlantic Theater Company (Neil Pepe, Artistic Director; Jeffory Lawson, Managing Director) presents the New York premiere of Pulitzer Prize finalist and Lortel and Obie Award winner Rajiv Joseph's (Guards at the Taj) play Describe the Night, directed by Giovanna Sardelli (Animals Out of Paper).

Describe the Night began previews on Friday, November 10 and plays a limited engagement through Sunday, December 24, 2017, Off-Broadway at Atlantic Theater Company's Linda Gross Theater (336 West 20 Street).

Describe the Night features Tina Benko (The Crucible), Nadia Bowers (The Farnsworth Invention), six-time Tony Award nominee Danny Burstein (Fiddler on the Roof, Cabaret), Tony Award nominee Zach Grenier ("The Good Wife"), Rebecca Naomi Jones (Significant Other, Marie and Rosetta), Max Gordon Moore (Indecent) and Stephen Stocking (Off-Broadway debut).

In 1920, the Russian writer Isaac Babel (Burstein) wanders the countryside with the Red Cavalry. Seventy years later, a mysterious KGB agent spies on a woman in Dresden and falls in love. In 2010, an aircraft carrying most of the Polish government crashes in the Russian city of Smolensk.

Set in Russia over the course of 90 years, this thrilling and epic new play traces the stories of seven men and women connected by history, myth and conspiracy theories.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broksi

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater CompanyÂ Celebrates Opening Night of DESCRIBE THE NIGHT
Rebecca Naomi Jones, Max Gordon Moore, Danny Burstein, Tina Benko, Zach Grenier, Stephen Stocking, Nadia Bowers

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater CompanyÂ Celebrates Opening Night of DESCRIBE THE NIGHT
Rebecca Naomi Jones, Max Gordon Moore, Danny Burstein, Tina Benko, Zach Grenier, Stephen Stocking, Nadia Bowers

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater CompanyÂ Celebrates Opening Night of DESCRIBE THE NIGHT
Rebecca Naomi Jones, Max Gordon Moore, Danny Burstein, Tina Benko, Zach Grenier, Stephen Stocking, Nadia Bowers

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater CompanyÂ Celebrates Opening Night of DESCRIBE THE NIGHT
Rebecca Naomi Jones, Max Gordon Moore, Danny Burstein, Tina Benko, Zach Grenier, Stephen Stocking, Nadia Bowers

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater CompanyÂ Celebrates Opening Night of DESCRIBE THE NIGHT
Rebecca Naomi Jones, Max Gordon Moore, Danny Burstein, Tina Benko, Zach Grenier, Stephen Stocking, Nadia Bowers

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater CompanyÂ Celebrates Opening Night of DESCRIBE THE NIGHT
Rebecca Naomi Jones, Max Gordon Moore, Danny Burstein, Tina Benko, Zach Grenier, Stephen Stocking, Nadia Bowers

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater CompanyÂ Celebrates Opening Night of DESCRIBE THE NIGHT
Bob Balaban

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater CompanyÂ Celebrates Opening Night of DESCRIBE THE NIGHT
Bob Balaban

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater CompanyÂ Celebrates Opening Night of DESCRIBE THE NIGHT
Danny Burstein, Rebecca Luker

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater CompanyÂ Celebrates Opening Night of DESCRIBE THE NIGHT
Danny Burstein, Rebecca Luker

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater CompanyÂ Celebrates Opening Night of DESCRIBE THE NIGHT
Arian Moayed

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater CompanyÂ Celebrates Opening Night of DESCRIBE THE NIGHT
Arian Moayed

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater CompanyÂ Celebrates Opening Night of DESCRIBE THE NIGHT
Zach Grenier

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater CompanyÂ Celebrates Opening Night of DESCRIBE THE NIGHT
Zach Grenier

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater CompanyÂ Celebrates Opening Night of DESCRIBE THE NIGHT
Giovanna Sardelli

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater CompanyÂ Celebrates Opening Night of DESCRIBE THE NIGHT
Giovanna Sardelli

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater CompanyÂ Celebrates Opening Night of DESCRIBE THE NIGHT
Rajiv Joseph

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater CompanyÂ Celebrates Opening Night of DESCRIBE THE NIGHT
Rajiv Joseph

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater CompanyÂ Celebrates Opening Night of DESCRIBE THE NIGHT
Stephen Stocking, Rajiv Joseph, Max Gordon Moore

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater CompanyÂ Celebrates Opening Night of DESCRIBE THE NIGHT
Tina Benko, Rebecca Naomi Jones

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater CompanyÂ Celebrates Opening Night of DESCRIBE THE NIGHT
Tina Benko, Rebecca Naomi Jones

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater CompanyÂ Celebrates Opening Night of DESCRIBE THE NIGHT
Tina Benko

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater CompanyÂ Celebrates Opening Night of DESCRIBE THE NIGHT
Tina Benko

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater CompanyÂ Celebrates Opening Night of DESCRIBE THE NIGHT
Tina Benko, Nadia Bowers, Rebecca Naomi Jones

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater CompanyÂ Celebrates Opening Night of DESCRIBE THE NIGHT
Tina Benko, Nadia Bowers, Rebecca Naomi Jones

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater CompanyÂ Celebrates Opening Night of DESCRIBE THE NIGHT
Nadia Bowers

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater CompanyÂ Celebrates Opening Night of DESCRIBE THE NIGHT
Nadia Bowers

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater CompanyÂ Celebrates Opening Night of DESCRIBE THE NIGHT
Rebecca Naomi Jones

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater CompanyÂ Celebrates Opening Night of DESCRIBE THE NIGHT
Rebecca Naomi Jones

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater CompanyÂ Celebrates Opening Night of DESCRIBE THE NIGHT
Awoye Timpo, Ngozi Anyanwu

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater CompanyÂ Celebrates Opening Night of DESCRIBE THE NIGHT
Awoye Timpo, Ngozi Anyanwu

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author Jennifer Broski

Jennifer Broski Jennifer was given her first camera at the age of eight, and has had one in her hand ever since. For the duration of her (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater CompanyÂ Celebrates Opening Night of DESCRIBE THE NIGHT
  • Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS!
  • Photo Coverage: Sponges Unite! SPONGEBOB Cast Parties Hard on Opening Night!
  • Photo Coverage: The Best Day Ever! SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS Takes Opening Night Bows
  • Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for ONCE ON THIS ISLAND!
  • Photo Coverage: They Dance! ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Takes Opening Night Bows

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com