Photo Coverage: Anna Chlumsky, Adam Pally & More Celebrate Opening Night of Second Stage's CARDINAL

Jan. 31, 2018  

Second Stage Theatre just celebrated opening night of the world premiere production of Greg Pierce's play, Cardinal, directed by Kate Whoriskey. Cardinal features Becky Ann Baker ("Girls") as Nancy Prenchel, Anna Chlumsky ("Veep") as Lydia Lensky, Alex Hurt (Cat on a Hot Tin Roof) as Nat Prenchel, Adam Pally ("Happy Endings") as Jeff Torm, Stephen Park(Aubergine) as Li-Wei Chen, and Eugene Young (Geek!) as Jason Chen.

Paint it red. So begins Lydia's wild idea to invigorate her Rust Belt town. But when a whip-smart entrepreneur co-opts her scheme, a precarious rivalry is born. A battle for the town's soul ensues, causing its obsessive mayor, its defiant matriarch, and the rest of its residents to question who they are and where they're headed.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Zeljko Ivanek, Greg Pierce

Zeljko Ivanek, Greg Pierce

Daniel Breaker, Kate Whoriskey

Daniel Breaker, Kate Whoriskey

Kate Whoriskey, Greg Pierce

Kate Whoriskey, Greg Pierce

Alex Hurt

Alex Hurt

Alex Hurt, Becky Ann Baker

Alex Hurt, Becky Ann Baker

Becky Ann Baker

Becky Ann Baker

Stephen Park

Stephen Park

Stephen Park, Eugene Young

Stephen Park, Eugene Young

Eugene Young

Eugene Young

Adam Pally

Adam Pally

Anna Chlumsky

Anna Chlumsky

Anna Chlumsky, Adam Pally

Anna Chlumsky, Adam Pally

Stephen Park, Eugene Young, Anna Chlumsky, Adam Pally, Becky Ann Baker, Alex Hurt

Stephen Park, Eugene Young, Anna Chlumsky, Kate Whoriskey, Greg Pierce, Adam Pally, Becky Ann Baker, Alex Hurt

Stephen Park, Eugene Young, Anna Chlumsky, Kate Whoriskey, Carole Rothman, Greg Pierce, Adam Pally, Becky Ann Baker, Alex Hurt

