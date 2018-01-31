Photo Coverage: Anna Chlumsky, Adam Pally & More Celebrate Opening Night of Second Stage's CARDINAL
Second Stage Theatre just celebrated opening night of the world premiere production of Greg Pierce's play, Cardinal, directed by Kate Whoriskey. Cardinal features Becky Ann Baker ("Girls") as Nancy Prenchel, Anna Chlumsky ("Veep") as Lydia Lensky, Alex Hurt (Cat on a Hot Tin Roof) as Nat Prenchel, Adam Pally ("Happy Endings") as Jeff Torm, Stephen Park(Aubergine) as Li-Wei Chen, and Eugene Young (Geek!) as Jason Chen.
Paint it red. So begins Lydia's wild idea to invigorate her Rust Belt town. But when a whip-smart entrepreneur co-opts her scheme, a precarious rivalry is born. A battle for the town's soul ensues, causing its obsessive mayor, its defiant matriarch, and the rest of its residents to question who they are and where they're headed.
BroadwayWorld is taking you inside opening night below!
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Daniel Breaker, Kate Whoriskey
Stephen Park, Eugene Young, Anna Chlumsky, Adam Pally, Becky Ann Baker, Alex Hurt
Stephen Park, Eugene Young, Anna Chlumsky, Kate Whoriskey, Greg Pierce, Adam Pally, Becky Ann Baker, Alex Hurt
Stephen Park, Eugene Young, Anna Chlumsky, Kate Whoriskey, Carole Rothman, Greg Pierce, Adam Pally, Becky Ann Baker, Alex Hurt