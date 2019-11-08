Photo Coverage: Adrienne Warren & Company Celebrate Opening Night of TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL

The new musical based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner, TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL opened on Broadway last night, November 7. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the opening night after party below!

From humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee, to her transformation into the global Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, Tina Turner didn't just break the rules, she rewrote them. This new stage musical, presented in association with Tina Turner herself, reveals the untold story of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of her age, gender and race.

TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL received its world premiere in April 2018 in London, where it opened to five-star reviews and has broken box office records at the Aldwych Theatre. The West End production is now booking through June 27, 2020. A German production also opened in Spring 2019 at Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg and is now booking through August 30, 2020.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



Anthony Van Laast



Ross Lekites



Ross Lekites



Charlie Franklin



Robert Lenzi



Rob Marnell



Daniel J. Watts



Daniel J. Watts



Justin Schuman



Simone Mistry-Palmer



Jessica Rush



Jessica Rush



Aurelien Budynek, Katie Webber



Aurelien Budynek, Katie Webber



Nkeki Obi-Melekwe



Nkeki Obi-Melekwe



Gerald Caesar



Gerald Caesar



Mars Rucker



Mars Rucker



Sheldon Henry



Sheldon Henry



Steven Booth, Molly Alvarez



Steven Booth, Molly Alvarez



David Jennings



David Jennings



Ensemble cast of TINA



Judith Franklin



Judith Franklin



Jhardon DiShon Milton



Jhardon DiShon Milton



Nick Rashad Burroughs



Nick Rashad Burroughs



Holli' Conway



Holli' Conway



Myra Lucretia Taylor



Myra Lucretia Taylor



Dawnn Lewis



Dawnn Lewis



Greg Louganis, Dawnn Lewis, Deborah Cox



Skye Dakota Turner, Gloria Manning, Mehret Marsh, Jayden Theophile, Dawnn Lewis, Antonio Watson



Skye Dakota Turner, Gloria Manning, Jayden Theophile, Mehret Marsh, Antonio Watson



Adrienne Warren



Adrienne Warren



Adrienne Warren



Adrienne Warren