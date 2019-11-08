TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL
Photo Coverage: Adrienne Warren & Company Celebrate Opening Night of TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL

Article Pixel Nov. 8, 2019  

The new musical based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner, TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL opened on Broadway last night, November 7. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the opening night after party below!

From humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee, to her transformation into the global Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, Tina Turner didn't just break the rules, she rewrote them. This new stage musical, presented in association with Tina Turner herself, reveals the untold story of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of her age, gender and race.

TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL received its world premiere in April 2018 in London, where it opened to five-star reviews and has broken box office records at the Aldwych Theatre. The West End production is now booking through June 27, 2020. A German production also opened in Spring 2019 at Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg and is now booking through August 30, 2020.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Anthony Van Laast

Ross Lekites

Ross Lekites

Charlie Franklin

Robert Lenzi

Rob Marnell

Daniel J. Watts

Daniel J. Watts

Justin Schuman

Simone Mistry-Palmer

Jessica Rush

Jessica Rush

Aurelien Budynek, Katie Webber

Aurelien Budynek, Katie Webber

Nkeki Obi-Melekwe

Nkeki Obi-Melekwe

Gerald Caesar

Gerald Caesar

Mars Rucker

Mars Rucker

Sheldon Henry

Sheldon Henry

Steven Booth, Molly Alvarez

Steven Booth, Molly Alvarez

David Jennings

David Jennings

Ensemble cast of TINA

Judith Franklin

Judith Franklin

Jhardon DiShon Milton

Jhardon DiShon Milton

Nick Rashad Burroughs

Nick Rashad Burroughs

Holli' Conway

Holli' Conway

Myra Lucretia Taylor

Myra Lucretia Taylor

Dawnn Lewis

Dawnn Lewis

Greg Louganis, Dawnn Lewis, Deborah Cox

Skye Dakota Turner, Gloria Manning, Mehret Marsh, Jayden Theophile, Dawnn Lewis, Antonio Watson

Skye Dakota Turner, Gloria Manning, Jayden Theophile, Mehret Marsh, Antonio Watson

Adrienne Warren

Adrienne Warren

Adrienne Warren

Adrienne Warren

