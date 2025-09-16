Phish to Return to Madison Square Garden for New Year's Run

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Phish will return to New York City on Sunday, December 28, through Wednesday, December 31, for a four-night New Year’s run at Madison Square Garden. A much-loved New Year’s tradition, this year’s run will bring Phish's total number of shows at The Garden to 91.

A ticket request period is currently underway here (ending Monday, September 22nd at Noon ET). Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, September 26, at Noon ET. A limited number of travel packages (hotel + tickets) will go on sale on Wednesday, September 17th at Noon ET here. For complete ticketing info, please visit here.

Phish are currently on their late Summer Tour 2025 and just performed a two-night stand at Birmingham, AL’s Coca-Cola Amphitheater as well as a rousing headlining set at Louisville, KY’s Bourbon & Beyond Festival. The band will be performing this week at the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta, GA, tonight and tomorrow night, and this weekend will find them returning to Hampton, VA’s Hampton Coliseum on September 19-21 for a three-show run – Phish’s first performances at the historic venue since 2018.

In 2026, the band will return to the beaches of Mexico for the 9th annual Phish: Riviera Maya, set for January 28-31, 2026. Presented by 100x Presents, the all-inclusive concert getaway will feature four nights of Phish on Mexico’s Caribbean coastline. For complete information, including booking details and payment plans, please visit here.

PHISH - LIVE

SEPTEMBER

16 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

17 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

19 – Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum

20 – Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum

21 – Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum

DECEMBER

28 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

29 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

30 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

31 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

JANUARY 2026

28 - Riviera Maya, Cancún, MX - Moon Palace Cancún

29 - Riviera Maya, Cancún, MX - Moon Palace Cancún

30 - Riviera Maya, Cancún, MX - Moon Palace Cancún

31 - Riviera Maya, Cancún, MX - Moon Palace Cancún

ABOUT PHISH:

Phish – Trey Anastasio (guitar, vocals), Jon Fishman (drums, vocals), Mike Gordon (bass, vocals), and Page McConnell (keyboards, vocals) – has earned one of music’s most dedicated fan communities for its blend of idiosyncratic songcraft, extended improvisation, and immersive live performances, all fusing a variety of genres into their own freewheeling sound and vision.

Formed in 1983 in Burlington, VT, Phish has released 16 studio albums, beginning with 1989’s Junta and continuing through 2024’s Evolve, released on the band’s own JEMP Records. In 2002, the band launched LivePhish, which offers high-quality soundboard recordings of every show, regular releases from Phish’s substantial archive, and 4k live webcasts. LivePhish+, the band’s streaming service, is the most successful artist-driven service of its kind, offering unlimited on-demand access to the entire LivePhish catalog.

Widely recognized among live music’s most beloved and inventive artists, Phish has played over 2,000 shows since their formation, regularly selling out multiple nights at arenas, amphitheaters, and stadiums across North America, Halloween extravaganzas, and four-night New Year’s Eve celebrations at NYC’s world-famous Madison Square Garden. To date, Phish have performed 87 sold-out shows at The Garden since their debut performance there in 1994. In 2017, Phish performed The Bakers’ Dozen, a 13-night concert series that saw the band play 237 unique songs, repeating none during the entire run. The 13 shows concluded with Phish being presented with a banner commemorating the unprecedented series, which hangs in The Garden’s rafters.

In 1996, Phish presented The Clifford Ball, the first of 11 self-produced festivals, held on the decommissioned Plattsburgh Air Force Base in upstate New York, and influenced a new generation of American rock festivals, including Bonnaro,o among others. Phish marked the turn of the millennium with a New Year’s Eve festival at Florida’s Big Cypress Indian Reservation, drawing a record-setting attendance of 80,000 people, playing an historic seven-hour set, culminating at dawn on New Year’s Day.

2024 proved to be a landmark year for Phish, including their highly acclaimed four-night sold-out run at Sphere in Las Vegas. In addition, the band’s annual summer live run was highlighted by Mondegreen, a four-day festival at The Woodlands in Dover, DE. The band’s 11th self-produced festival and first in nine years, Mondegreen, was celebrated in a GQ feature which hailed Phish for “what may be the most singular and stubbornly idiosyncratic career of any major American rock band.”

In 1997, Phish founded The WaterWheel Foundation to oversee the band’s various charitable activities, harnessing the kindness of the Phish fan community to create positive change. WaterWheel fulfills this mission by collecting donations for local nonprofit organizations in association with Phish tour dates via WaterWheel’s Touring Division. WaterWheel also supports non-profits based in Phish’s home state of Vermont, especially those focused on cleaning up the Lake Champlain watershed. WaterWheel chooses beneficiaries from a wide sphere of causes including those working to protect the environment, promote social justice, fight food insecurity, provide music education, register voters, and those that help women and children, the homeless, and others in need.

2023 saw Phish perform two benefit concerts at Saratoga Springs, NY’s Broadview Stage at SPAC, raising over $3.5M for flood recovery efforts in Vermont and Upstate New York. In 2024, Phish performed a three-night stand at Albany, NY’s MVP Arena benefitting the Divided Sky Residential Recovery Program and its recently opened facility in Ludlow, VT. 100% of all net proceeds from the three concerts – including ticket revenues, merchandise sales, and a pay-per-view livestream – generated over $4M in support of the Divided Sky Foundation, the non-profit addiction recovery organization started by Phish guitarist Trey Anastasio.

Photo Credit: Danny Clinch