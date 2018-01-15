Performances of IN THE BODY OF THE WORLD Begin Tomorrow

Performances begin tomorrow - Tuesday, January 16 - for Manhattan Theatre Club's New York premiere of the American Repertory Theater production of In the Body of the World, written and performed by Tony Award winner Eve Ensler and directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus. Opening night is set for Tuesday, February 6 at MTC at New York City Center - Stage I (131 West 55th Street).

The Tony Award-winning author, performer and activist Eve Ensler, whose The Vagina Monologues is an international sensation, comes to MTC with a powerful new play based on her critically acclaimed memoir. While working with women suffering from the ravages of war in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ensler was stunned by a life-threatening diagnosis. Told with her signature brand of humor, Ensler's personal journey uncovers surprising connections between her body and the earth and how illness can be both transformative and transcendent. Directing this bold, unflinching and inspiring piece is Tony award winner Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin).

Following select performances of In the Body of the World, audience members are invited to attend 'Beyond the Stage', a series of curated post-show discussions led by a group of artists, medical professionals, scholars and activists in support of the play. Special Guest Speakers include Cynthia Nixon (Tony Award-winning Actress, Activist), Christine "Mama C" Schuler Deschryver (Director of City of Joy and V-Day Congo), Mayo Clinic Oncologists, Valisia LeKae (Broadway Performer, Motown The Musical), and more. The discussions are free of charge and are open to anyone attending that performance. The schedule, which is subject to change, can be found at www.BodyoftheWorldplay.com. MTC thanks Jan Warner, who is supporting the Beyond the Stage talkback series in memory of her husband, Arthur Warner.

The creative team for In the Body of the World includes Myung Hee Cho (scenic and costume design), Jen Schriever (lighting design), M.L. Dogg and Sam Lerner (sound design), Finn Ross (projections), and Jill Johnson (movement).

Manhattan Theatre Club, under the leadership of Artistic Director Lynne Meadow and Executive Producer Barry Grove, has become one of the country's most prominent and prestigious theatre companies. Over the past four and a half decades, MTC productions have earned numerous awards including six Pulitzer Prizes and 23 Tony Awards. MTC has a Broadway home at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street) and two Off-Broadway theatres at New York City Center (131 West 55th Street). Renowned MTC productions include Prince of Broadway; Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes; August Wilson's Jitney; Heisenberg by Simon Stephens; The Father by Florian Zeller with translation by Christopher Hampton; Fool For Love by Sam Shepard; Airline Highway by Lisa D'Amour; Casa Valentina by Harvey Fierstein;Outside Mullingar and Doubt by John Patrick Shanley; The Commons of Pensacola by Amanda Peet; Murder Ballad by Julia Jordan and Juliana Nash; Choir Boy by Tarell Alvin McCraney; The Assembled Parties by Richard Greenberg; Wit by Margaret Edson; Venus in Fur by David Ives;Good People and Rabbit Hole by David Lindsay-Abaire; The Whipping Man by Matthew Lopez; Time Stands Still by Donald Margulies; Ruinedby Lynn Nottage; Proof by David Auburn; The Tale of the Allergist's Wife by Charles Busch; Love! Valour! Compassion! by Terrence McNally;The Piano Lesson by August Wilson; Crimes of the Heart by Beth Henley; and Ain't Misbehavin', the Fats Waller musical. For more information on MTC, please visit www.ManhattanTheatreClub.com.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Tickets for In the Body of the World can be purchased online at www.nycitycenter.org, by calling CityTix at 212-581-1212, or by visiting the New York City Center box office (131 West 55th Street). New and renewing subscribers can join MTC's 2017-2018 season by calling The MTCClubline at 212-399-3050. For more information, please visit www.manhattantheatreclub.com.

To sign up for MTC's "30 Under 30" program for theatregoers age 30 and under, please visit www.manhattantheatreclub.com/30under30/.

