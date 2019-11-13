Performance Space New York to Present 12-Hour DANCE-A-THON

Performance Space New York presents their second 12-Hour DANCE-A-THON (December 8, 12pm-12am), a fundraising event supporting another year of boundary-pushing art-and pushing the very boundaries of what an organization can do with a "fundraising event." Organized this season by Performance Space New York Deputy Director Pati Hertling, the DANCE-A-THON features a group of DJs, hosts, and dancers who've become a part of its vital community. Together, they'll create a durational, inclusive end-of-the-year celebration-dancing, sweating, having fun-to pave the way for the organization's immediate future.

The full day of dancing features live DJ sets from Taeer, BeBe, Justin Strauss, Helen with the Gold Teeth, and Riobamba. Confirmed hosts include Angela Dimayuga (GUSH), DeSe Escobar (Club Glam), Devonn Francis (Yardy), gage of the boone (Spectrum), Oscar Nñ (Papi Juice), Jerry Saltz, Julie Tolentino (Clit Club), Precious Okoyomon, and the Board of Performance Space New York; confirmed dancers include Tyler Ashley, Lizzi Bougatsos, Kerstin Brätsch, Enrico Ciotti, Jen DeNike, Suzanne Geiss, Liam Gillick, Meaghan Gragg, Ishmael Houston-Jones, Pati Hertling, Marie Karlberg, Jacob King, Humberto Leon, Chrystoph Marten, Ivan Martínez, Jessica Mitrani, Slava Mogutin, Evan Moffitt, Isabel Parkes, Andrea Rosen, Thor Shannon, Jenny Schlenzka, Alex Sloane, and Frank Spelman.

The participating public will, with whatever amount they'd like to donate, sponsor the dancers-with varying levels of contribution purchasing more time for them to spend dancing across the 12 hours. Further nodding to the spirit of the Stages Series, dancers have the option of dancing remotely-expanding the event's platform to wherever in the city/world they may choose to record themselves.

The DANCE-A-THON turns fundraising-so often formalized and treated as removed from an organization's vision for presenting art-into a source of revelry and community that parallels Performance Space New York's support of various forms of radical expression. It goes hand-in-hand with the current series under way within the space-the Stages Series-which positions performance as an act of creation for and towards the future, and has emphasized parties as world-building gestures centrally situated within the institutions' curatorial practice.

Pati Hertling says, "With the DANCE-A-THON, we want to activate the idea of fundraising, to not just ask people to give money, but also to have a party where everybody can be present and celebrate together."

The 12-Hour DANCE-A-THON begins at 12pm and continues through 12am, December 8 at Performance Space New York (150 1st Avenue, 4th Floor). $20 Early Bird tickets and $122 Benefactor Tickets are available at performancespacenewyork.org.





