Peacock to Offer Multiview Option for 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for the First Time 

The 99th edition of the iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will kick off the holiday season next week and, for the first time, Peacock will offer a new way to experience the Parade at home with Multiview. Variety was the first to report the news.

The live stream will be presented in three different camera angles for Peacock viewers with Multiview, marking the first time Peacock will offer this option for a live entertainment special. The Multiview option is available to Peacock Premium and Premium Plus users. The 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade airs on Nov. 27 at 8:30 a.m. in all time zones across NBC and Peacock.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Viewing Options

Traditional Programming (primary view) : The Parade, as fans know and love it, will feature commentary from NBC hosts, live performances, and more.

: The Parade, as fans know and love it, will feature commentary from NBC hosts, live performances, and more. Float View: Ride aboard the classic Tom the Turkey float through the streets of Manhattan and truly feel like a part of the Parade.

Ride aboard the classic Tom the Turkey float through the streets of Manhattan and truly feel like a part of the Parade. High-Rise View: Get a bird’s eye view of all the excitement from high above the parade route.

Multiview was first introduced on Peacock for the 2024 Paris Olympics streaming experience, where more than a quarter of Olympics viewers watched in the format. Multiview has since been available on Peacock for Premier League soccer games and NBC News’ 2024 Election Night coverage and will be available for the upcoming 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics.

Previously announced marquee performances set to take place on 34th Street in front of Macy’s iconic Herald Square flagship store include EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI, the singing voices of HUNTR/X from Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters; show-stopping numbers from Broadway’s “Buena Vista Social Club,” “Just in Time,” and “Ragtime”; and an appearance by the legendary Radio City Rockettes, celebrating their 100th anniversary.

Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award winner and three-time Academy Award nominee Cynthia Erivo will kick off the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with a show-stopping opening number.

Other previously announced performers include Drew Baldridge, Matteo Bocelli, Colbie Caillat, Ciara, Gavin DeGraw, Meg Donnelly, Mr. Fantasy, Foreigner, Debbie Gibson, Mickey Guyton, Christopher Jackson, Jewel, Lil Jon, Kool & the Gang, Darlene Love, Roman Mejia, Taylor Momsen, Tiler Peck, Busta Rhymes, Calum Scott, Shaggy, Lauren Spencer Smith, Luísa Sonza and Teyana Taylor. Additionally, Nikki DeLoach, U.S. Olympian Ilia Malinin, Kristoffer Polaha, U.S Paralympian Jack Wallace and special correspondent Sean Evans will also make appearances. Find out everything to know about the 2025 parade here.

The 99th Macy’s Parade lineup will feature more than 5,000 volunteers, 34 balloons, 4 ballonicles, 28 floats, 14 specialty units, 33 clown groups, 11 marching bands, performance groups and music’s biggest stars, all welcoming Santa Claus and the holiday season.

On Wednesday, Nov. 26 at 8 p.m., NBC and Peacock will air the primetime special “Countdown to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade” hosted by NBC’s “Happy’s Place” star, Melissa Peterman. Broadcast live from the famous starting line on the eve of the iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, viewers will get an exclusive first look at the incredible stories behind the floats, balloons and bands as they prepare to make their way through the streets of New York.

