Paul Taylor Dance Company Rarely Seen Works Featured In Joyce Theater Engagement

The Paul Taylor Dance Company will return to The Joyce Theater from June 17–22, 2025, with a landmark engagement that breathes new life into three rarely seen dances from the 1960s and 1970s.

This special week of performances marks the Company's most ambitious reconstruction project to date—culminating in the revival of Tablet (1960), Churchyard (1969), and Noah's Minstrels (1973), each reconstructed for the first time in decades. The program also features two enduring masterworks by Paul Taylor: the theatrical Cloven Kingdom (1976) and Esplanade (1975), which continues its 50th anniversary celebration. Tickets start at $27 and are available online HERE.

The reconstructions are being led by Artistic Director Michael Novak, in collaboration with a team of celebrated Taylor artists. Among them are Rehearsal Director Bettie de Jong, Director of Education Carolyn Adams, and Nicolas Gunn, original cast members in Noah's Minstrels and Churchyard, whose firsthand knowledge and history with the works are invaluable. They are joined by Rehearsal Director Cathy McCann, Director of Licensing Richard Chen See, and current Company member Madelyn Ho, M.D., who is assisting in the Studio. Together, this intergenerational team is breathing new life into three rarely seen works with care, integrity, and deep artistic insight.

“These three works were groundbreaking when they premiered, and they continue to resonate today,” said Novak. “Reconstructing them has been a profound journey—one that reveals the depth of Taylor's creative imagination and his uncanny ability to reflect the human experience across time. I wanted to share these dances with a new generation, in a theater where audiences can experience them with the same intimacy and power they held decades ago.”

The engagement offers audiences two distinct programs. Tablet, Noah's Minstrels, and Cloven Kingdom comprise Program I, while Tablet, Churchyard, and Esplanade make up Program II. From the sharp wit of Cloven Kingdom to the luminous physicality of Esplanade, each program showcases Taylor's versatility—and the Company's unparalleled range and artistry.

ABOUT THE WORKS

Tablet (1960)

An early duet with an archaic, courtship-like quality, Tablet brims with inventiveness and play. Called “accessible and ingratiating” by Dance Magazine, the dance features original design by visual artist Ellsworth Kelly and a score by David Hollister.

Churchyard (1969)

Set to medieval-inspired music by Cosmos Savage, Churchyard unfolds in two haunting sections: Sacred and Profane. The dance contrasts formal, angelic movement with a more grotesque and angular vocabulary, evoking a world shaped by faith, mortality, and the unrelenting cycle of life and death. “A work of piercing observation… superbly effective,” wrote The Financial Times.

Noah's Minstrels (1973)

Part of Taylor's American Genesis series, Noah's Minstrels draws parallels between the story of Noah's Ark and the origins of American identity. The work layers biblical references with a jarring minstrel-show aesthetic to challenge notions of morality, race, and redemption. The New York Times called it “a thought-provoking piece” that explores “the ambiguity of the American character.”

Cloven Kingdom (1976)

This sharp comedy of manners explores the duality of human nature—refinement and instinct, civility and chaos. With sleek tuxedos, glittering gowns, and surreal headpieces, the dance unspools in a world of elegant absurdity. Set to a blend of Baroque music and propulsive percussion, it remains one of Taylor's most theatrical and visually arresting works.

Esplanade (1975) – 50th Anniversary

A revolutionary work built from pedestrian movement—walking, running, leaping, falling—Esplanade transforms the everyday into a transcendent expression of joy and vulnerability. As The New Yorker wrote: “It confers a mythic dimension on ordinary aspects of our daily lives.”

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE & PROGRAMS

Program I

Tablet, Noah's Minstrels, Cloven Kingdom

Tuesday, June 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 21 at 2:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 22 at 2:00 p.m.

Program II

Tablet, Churchyard, Esplanade

Wednesday, June 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, June 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 21 at 7:30 p.m.

A post-show “Curtain Chat” will be hosted by Linda Murray with Artistic Director Michael Novak following the June 18 performance.