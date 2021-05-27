Paul Rudnick on Staying True to THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Film in the New Musical Adaptation

Paul Rudnick recently chatted with Variety about his new novel 'Playing The Palace', as well as the upcoming musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada, for which he wrote the book.

Rudnick said that the team wants to stay true to the beloved film, while reflecting the world as it is today.

"The team is trying very much to pay tribute to this beloved movie that people can't stop watching and the terrific novel by Lauren Weisberger, but also to reflect the huge changes in the fashion world in particular, in terms of a long-overdue sense of inclusion," Rudnick said.

The Devil Wears Prada is currently expected to make its world premiere on July 19, 2022, at the James L. Nederlander Theatre in Chicago.

Tony Award-winner Beth Leavel will play the iconic Miranda Priestly in the new musical, The Devil Wears Prada and the role of the wide-eyed assistant, Andy Sachs, will be played by Taylor Iman Jones

The Devil Wears Prada has music by Tony Award-winner Sir Elton John (Billy Elliot, Disney's The Lion King), lyrics by singer-songwriter Shaina Taub (Twelfth Night at The Public Theater), a book by Paul Rudnick (In & Out, Jeffrey), music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo (Waitress), and direction by Tony Award-winner Anna D. Shapiro (August: Osage County).

Andy, an ambitious young writer in New York City, lands a job at a prestigious magazine. Trying to survive under her stylish yet terrifying boss, she finds herself caught between the dreams she thought she wanted, and the cost of what that reality brings. A joyous, funny, and - of course - ultraglamorous story about navigating life's runway to discover where you're meant to be, The Devil Wears Prada is a new musical that gives the hit film a fabulously fresh makeover. Sometimes the best fashion statements are sung.