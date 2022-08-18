Patti LuPone to Return to 54 Below in December

54 BELOW will welcome back three-time Tony Award winner Patti LuPone. Following her critically acclaimed and multiple award-winning performance as Joanne in the recent revival of Stephen Sondheim's Company, the theatrical icon will play 9 performances from December 20-30, 2022. Tickets will go on sale to Club 54 Members on Monday, August 22 at 12pm, with a public sale following on Monday, August 29 at 12pm.

Does anyone still wear a hat? Yes: three-time Tony Award-winner Patti LuPone does. And her hat is filled with songs, both new and old. See Patti up close and unscripted as she sings and tells stories from her illustrious career-whatever she pulls from the hat. Each night will be a different show.

Patti LuPone's appearances at 54 Below have already achieved the status of legend. Join us this December for the never-to-be-forgotten experience of seeing the great icon in the intimate atmosphere of 54 Below.

Patti LuPone: Songs from a Hat plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) December 20-23 & 26-30 at 7:00pm. Cover charge is $130, with premium seats available for $185. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.com/PattiLuPone. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Tickets go on sale to Club 54 members on Monday, August 22 at 12pm. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, August 29 at 12pm. For more information on Club 54, please visit 54below.com/Club54.

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDSÂ® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Late night programming will resume in the coming months. Tickets and information at 54below.com.