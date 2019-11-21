Patrick Stewart Will Bring His One-Man A CHRISTMAS CAROL to New York For Two Benefit Performances

Sir Patrick Stewart's acclaimed one-man version of A CHRISTMAS CAROL will return for two nights only, December 11 and December 13, at Theater 511 (511 West 54th Street) to benefit City Harvest and Ars Nova.

Olivier Award-winning actor Patrick Stewart will play Scrooge, Fezziwig, Tiny Tim, the Three Ghosts and every other yuletide Dickensian character when he returns to New York for the fifth time with his ever- popular one-man version of A CHRISTMAS CAROL. The one-man production-which Stewart created and in which he portrays over 40 characters-uses minimal set pieces, relying instead on Dickens' text and Stewart's ability to portray every character in the story. Stewart brought his sold-out production to New York in 1991, 1992, 1994, and last time in 2001.

"It's been a dream of mine to return to A Christmas Carol on the New York stage," said Patrick Stewart in a statement. "Bringing this story's message of greed, contempt, tenderness, compassion and revelation to life seems more urgent today than over thirty years ago when I first attempted the adaptation; and I'm excited to get the chance to revisit these spirited-yes, some of them actual spirits-characters, whom I've long cherished. That these performances will benefit two important organizations in the process makes this all the more thrilling."

Proceeds from these two benefit evenings will go to City Harvest, New York City's largest food rescue organization that helps to feed the nearly 1.2 million New Yorkers who are struggling to put meals on their tables, and Ars Nova, NYC's premiere hub for new talent whose mission is to discover, develop and launch the next generation of singular music, comedy, and theater artists.

"Patrick Stewart's A Christmas Carol was a revelation when I first saw it in 1992," said Producer Jenny Steingart. "His unforgettable performance made me understand the power of simple, pure storytelling. It has served as the gold-standard for the kind of theater I want to produce, so naturally Jon and I were completely thrilled when Patrick agreed to remount A Christmas Carol this December. We are so happy that our children will experience Patrick's gifts and can't wait to share the show with audiences."

Patrick Stewart is a veteran stage and screen actor whose incredible career spans nearly six decades. He is a three-time Olivier Award winner and a Tony Award nominee for his distinguished stage work, and has received multiple Emmy, Golden Globe, and SAG Award nominations for his work across television and film. Stewart will next reprise the iconic role of 'Jean-Luc Picard' in the upcoming series, "Star Trek: Picard," debuting on CBS All Access beginning on January 23, 2020. He previously portrayed the legendary character for seven seasons on "Star Trek: The Next Generation," as well as in the film franchise, beginning with Star Trek Generations in 1994. The new series, which Stewart also executive produces, follows the Picard character into the next chapter of his life.

For his celebrated stage work, Stewart won his first of three Olivier Awards for his performance in Antony and Cleopatra in 1979, which also marked the start of his unprecedented run with the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC). He went on to appear in over sixty RSC productions, including his Olivier-winning turn as 'Claudius' in Hamlet. Stewart's other Broadway and West End appearances include Macbeth (Tony nomination); repertory productions of Pinter's No Man's Land and Beckett's Waiting for Godot opposite Ian McKellen; The Caretaker; A Life in the Theatre; The Master Builder; The Ride Down Mt. Morgan; The Merchant of Venice; Twelfth Night; and The Tempest. He won an Olivier, Drama Desk and What's OnStage Award for his acclaimed and oft-performed adaptation of A Christmas Carol, which Stewart created as a solo show and in which he portrays over 40 characters.

His diverse screen credits include: Sony's recently-released Charlie's Angels directed by Elizabeth Banks; seven films in the X-Men Saga including the critically-acclaimed Logan (Critics Choice Award nomination); Starz's "Blunt Talk" (Golden Globe and Critics Choice nominations); as narrator in Seth MacFarlane's Ted and Ted 2; Steve Martin's L.A. Story; Robin Hood: Men in Tights; Conspiracy Theory; "The Lion in Winter" (Emmy and Golden Globe nominations); "Moby Dick" (Emmy and Golden Globe nominations); "Hamlet" (Golden Globe nomination); Ricky Gervais' "Extras" (Emmy nomination); and inspired voice work on animated hits "Family Guy," "American Dad," The Prince of Egypt, and Chicken Little, among countless others.

Benefit tickets are $500 and available here through OvationTix.





