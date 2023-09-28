Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow

The solo show will play the DR2 Theatre beginning Friday, September 29, with an Opening Night set for Monday, October 16, for 14 weeks only.

By: Sep. 28, 2023

The unofficial commencement of “spooky season” takes place this Friday, September 29, when Tony Award Nominee and Grammy Award Winner Patrick Page returns to the New York stage in Click Here: How Shakespeare Invented The Villain, a new work created and performed by Mr. Page, based on the villains of William Shakespeare. Directed by Simon Godwin, the solo show will play the DR2 Theatre (103 E 15th Street) beginning Friday, September 29, with an Opening Night set for Monday, October 16, for 14 weeks only.
 

Watch a spooky video below!


Mr. Page has never shied away from exploring his dark side. Now, with this tour de force show, he turns his attention to the twisted motivation and hidden humanity at the heart of Shakespeare’s greatest villains. Moving swiftly through the Shakespeare canon, Page illuminates the playwright's ever-evolving conception of evil by delving into more than a dozen of his most wicked creations. Thrilling, biting, hilarious, and enlightening, what Page delivers is a masterclass on the most terrifying subject of them all: human nature.
 
The design team includes Arnulfo Maldonado (Scenic Design), Emily Rebholz (Costume Design), Stacey Derosier (Lighting Design), and Darron L West (Sound Design).
 
All The Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented The Villain was originally presented on film through the Shakespeare Theatre Company in 2021 and was available for streaming for a limited audience.
 
All The Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented The Villain is produced by Mara Isaacs. Line producer is Bryan Hunt.
 
Tickets are now available online, or by visiting the DR2 Theatre box office (103 E 15th Street).
 
 
 








