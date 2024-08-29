Patricio Cierna Estrada: The Argentinian Influencer Transforming Dance Across Borders

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Patricio Cierna Estrada's career in dance exemplifies a profound commitment to both artistic excellence and cultural enrichment. An accomplished Argentine dancer and choreographer, Cierna Estrada has made a significant impact in the United States by integrating his rich Latin heritage into his work. Based in Madison, Wisconsin, he is recognized not only for his expertise as a Hip Hop instructor but also for his distinguished role as a choreographer and respected judge within the dance community.

Fusing Latin Culture with Dance Instruction

Patricio's day-to-day life is steeped in education. As a dance professor in public schools across Madison, he is dedicated to nurturing young talent with a unique twist. Specializing in Hip Hop, he infuses his lessons with 100% Latin music, offering a fresh and culturally rich perspective that resonates with many of his students. His approach is particularly impactful given the significant Latino community in Wisconsin, where he connects deeply with children through the fusion of Latin rhythms and Hip Hop culture.

Setting the Standard in Dance Competitions

Beyond the classroom, Patricio’s choreographic skills are in high demand. Recently, he played a crucial role in preparing dance teams for some of the biggest dance competitions in the United States. His work ensures that these groups are not only ready to perform but also to compete at the highest level, showcasing his ability to craft compelling routines that stand out on stage.

Recently, he served as a judge for the Fusion Concept USA Qualifier 2024, a competition featuring notable freestyle performances. In this role, Patricio assessed dancers on aspects like musicality and technique, contributing to the evaluation process alongside other industry professionals, providing valuable insights for those aiming to compete internationally in Paris.

Legacy of Success and New Opportunities

Patricio’s talents have not gone unnoticed back in his native Argentina. He was recently invited by Olga, a renowned streaming platform, to choreograph and perform at their one-year anniversary celebration. This event showcased his versatility and continued relevance in the dance world.

His impressive resume extends to his early career in Argentina, where he earned accolades and recognition. In 2017, he clinched victories at the Monsters of Hip Hop and The Pulse on Tour, two of the most prestigious dance competitions in the US. His pre-American career involves him being the main dancer and choreographer for the opening of the 2018 Olympic Games in Argentina. His work with Netflix includes choreography for scenes in the series El Marginal, with notable contributions alongside Nico Furtado and Claudio Ricci. Patricio also choreographed for the Nickelodeon series Kally’s Mashup, working closely with Maia Reficco and Alex Hoyer.

Additionally, he has performed as both a dancer and choreographer on Argentina’s primetime TV show Showmatch, collaborating with prominent stars such as Sol Pérez, Fede Bal, Lourdes Sánchez, Jessica Cirio, Flor Vigna, Cachetes Sierra, Mariela la Chipi, and Laurita Fernández. Additionally, he has brought his talent to HBO’s series Días de Gallos.

Patricio’s versatility is further demonstrated through his work with international stars such as Luis Fonsi, Sebastián Yatra, and Emilia Mernes. He has also danced for popular bands like Rombai and Marama, and has been a regular performer for El Universo de Lourdes, with whom he toured nationally. His experience ranges from high-profile gigs with important brands such as Nike to theatrical productions with Musical theater directors like Ricky Pashkus.

A Passion for Inclusive Arts

Patricio’s commitment to dance goes beyond performance and teaching. His involvement with Arts for ‘All Wisconsin’, a public program dedicated to providing arts education to individuals with disabilities, highlights his dedication to inclusivity and personal growth. Despite the challenges, Patricio found the experience both rewarding and enriching, further demonstrating his passion for dance and education.

Crafting Art with Cultural Flair

What sets Patricio Cierna Estrada apart is not just his impressive list of achievements but the rhythmic heartbeat of his Argentine heritage that flows through his work. His unique blend of Latin culture with contemporary dance styles makes him a standout figure in the industry. Whether he’s educating the next generation, preparing dance teams for competition, or captivating audiences with his choreography, Patricio’s passion and expertise are evident in every step he takes.

As he continues to make strides both in the United States and internationally, Patricio Cierna Estrada remains a beacon of talent and cultural fusion, inspiring dancers and audiences alike with his extraordinary contributions to the art of dance.