Paige Davis and Cast of MEAN GIRLS Will Lend a Helping Hand for Operation Backpack

Aug. 6, 2019  

On Thursday, August 8, nearly 100 volunteers will be on hand to help Volunteers of America-Greater New York (VOA-GNY) sort and prepare 20,000 brand new backpacks filled with grade-appropriate school supplies. The goal: to ensure that every student experiencing homeless and residing in NYC homeless and domestic violence shelters as they get back on their feet has an opportunity to start school with every supply they could possibly need.

To date, Operation Backpack®, a community service of VOA-GNY now in its 16th year, has provided more than 180,000 backpacks to students experiencing homelessness.

Paige Davis, Trading Spaces host and Volunteers of America-Greater New York Board Member; cast members from Broadway's Mean Girls; Department of Social Services Commissioner Steven Banks; and Department of Homeless Services Administrator Joslyn Carter will be in attendance.



