Pablo Schreiber to Play Jim Lovell in Damien Chazelle's FIRST MAN

Deadline reports that Broadway alum Pablo Schreiber has SIGNED on to portray astronaut Jim Lovell in Damien Chazelle's FIRST MAN. The AMERICAN GODS STAR joins previously announced cast members Brian d'Arcy as astronaut Joseph A. Walker, Ryan Gosling as Armstrong, Corey Stoll as Buzz Aldrin, Jon Bernthal as Dave Scott, Kyle Chandler as Deke Slayton and Claire Foy as Janet Shearon. The Universal film hits theaters on October 12, 2018.



Best known as the commander of Apollo 13, Jim Lovell was famously portrayed by Tom Hanks in the 1995 Ron Howard movie. He is one of only 24 people to have flown to the moon and the first of only three to fly there twice. He is also the first person to fly in space four times. On the Apollo 13 mission, his chance to finally land on the moon was aborted due to a serious malfunction which occurred in route.



Schreiber will next be seen on the big screen in SKYSCRAPER. On TV, he portrays leprechaun Mad Sweeney on Starz's AMERICAN GODS. He will soon be seen in the upcoming STX crime drama DEN OF THIEVES.His Broadway credits include DESIRE UNDER THE ELMS and AWAKE AND SING!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

