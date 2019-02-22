PUFFS Releases New Book PUFFS: THE ESSENTIAL COMPANION In Honor of 750th Show Off-Broadway

PUFFS or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic & Magic, New York's long-running hit comedy, will celebrate its landmark 750th performance Off Broadway with the announcement that Del Rey Books will publish PUFFS: The Essential Companion, the official behind-the-scenes companion to the show. This illustrated guide includes a full script of the play annotated with insights from creator Matt Cox, and a wealth of material including interviews with cast and crew, production photos and designs, deleted and alternate scenes, and much more. The book, featuring extra material written by Jason Fry, will be published on November 5.

PUFFS - which marks it's 750th show off Broadway tomorrow, Saturday February 23 - is currently enjoying a record-breaking run at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street).

From its origins at the Peoples Improv Theater in 2015 to its official Off-Broadway opening at the Elektra Theater in 2016, and now entertaining over 100,000 audience members worldwide, PUFFS continues its remarkable journey. To purchase tickets to the New York production, now on sale through September 29, 2019, please visit www.PuffsthePlay.com.

PUFFS: Filmed Live Off Broadway, which originally premiered with a two-day national screening from Fathom Events, is available on iTunes, Amazon and other digital platforms. It can also be streamed via BroadwayHD, which marks the first time in theatrical history a show can be seen online while simultaneously running in New York. The play is available for licensing, and the script is available for purchase. As its international profile and audience response has exploded, the Australian debut of PUFFS - the show's first-ever global expansion - made history by becoming Melbourne's longest running play of the last century.

PUFFS - presented by Tilted Windmills Theatricals (John Arthur Pinckard & David Carpenter) - takes a hilarious second look at everyone's favorite world of wizards through the eyes of the Puffs, a lovable group of magical misfits.

For seven years a certain boy wizard went to Wizard School. This, however, is not his story. This is the story of The Puffs... who just happened to be there too. This is a play for anyone who has never been destined to save the world. Puffs, or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic & Magic is a Potter inspired comedy for anyone who has ever felt like a secondary character in someone else's story. The play gives you a new look at a familiar adventure from the perspective of three new heroes just trying to make it through magic school.

The full company currently features Lacy Allen, Michael Axelrod, Madeleine Bundy, Broderick Clavery, Anna Dart, Kullan Edberg, Alex Haynes, Criena House, Reginald Keith Jackson, Jake Keefe, Sonia Mena, Andy Miller, Zac Moon, Michael Ortiz, Sarah Peele, Keith Rubin, Stephen Stout, Leanne Velednitsky, and Harry Waller. PUFFS has production and costume design by Madeleine Bundy, lighting design by Herrick Goldman, sound design by Matt Cox and original music by Brian Hoes. Daniel Kuney/KGM Theatrical serves as general manager.

