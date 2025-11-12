PRIDE AND PREJUDICE Celebrates 20 Years with New 4K Ultra HD Release

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In honor of the film’s 20th anniversary this year, Universal is re-releasing Pride & Prejudice in a restored 4K Ultra HD edition. The Jane Austen adaptation was a global hit with audiences upon its release, going on to earn four Academy Award nominations.

The exclusive Pride & Prejudice 20th Anniversary Collector’s Edition includes a curated 42-page book filled with behind-the-scenes photos, a foreword written by Director Joe Wright, excerpts from cast and crew, behind-the-scenes photos, and much more. The 4K release will hit shelves on November 25, 2025 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Take a look at the bonus features lineup below.

In addition to the 4K release, the film’s 20th anniversary has been celebrated this year with a theatrical re-release and a new line of merchandise that included a long-awaited vinyl release of the Academy Award-nominated soundtrack.

Originally released in 2005, from acclaimed director Joe Wright and writer Deborah Moggach, Pride & Prejudice grossed over $122 million at the global box office. The film’s cast includes Keira Knightley, Matthew Macfadyen, Judi Dench, Donald Sutherland, Brenda Blethyn, and Rosamund Pike, as well as Carey Mulligan in her film debut.

Adapted from Jane Austen’s timeless masterwork, PRIDE & PREJUDICE brings a modern sensibility to one of the greatest love stories of all time. When Elizabeth Bennet (Knightley) meets the handsome Mr. Darcy (Mathew Macfadyen), she believes he is THE LAST MAN ON EARTH she could ever marry. But as their lives become intertwined, she finds herself captivated by the very person she swore to loathe for all eternity. It is a classic tale of love and misunderstanding that sparkles with romance, wit, and emotional force.

BONUS FEATURES:

Conversations with the Cast

Jane Austen: Ahead of Her Time

A Bennet Family Portrait

HBO First Look: Pride & Prejudice

The Politics of 18th Century Dating

The Stately Homes of Pride & Prejudice

Feature Commentary with Director Joe Wright