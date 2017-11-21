PRETTY WOMAN to Walk Down the Street at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre; Dates Set!

Click Here for More Articles on PRETTY WOMAN

Producer Paula Wagner announces Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL will begin performances on Broadway Friday, July 20, 2018 at The Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street), with an official opening night of Thurday, August 16, 2018.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and his longtime songwriting partner Jim Vallance, book by Garry Marshall and the film's screenwriter J.F. Lawton, and is directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL stars stage, television and film actress Samantha Barks (Les Miserable) as 'Vivian' opposite Tony Award winner and Grammy Award winner Steve Kazee (Once) as 'Edward,' with Tony Award nominee Orfeh (Legally Blond) as 'Kit,' Eric Anderson (Waitress) as 'Mr. Thompson,' Jason Danieley (The Full Monty) as 'Philip Stuckey,' and Kingsley Leggs (Sister Act) as 'James Morse.'

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will have its World Premiere stage production at Broadway In Chicago's Oriental Theatre (24 West Randolph Street, Chicago, IL) beginning Tuesday, March 13, 2018, for a strictly limited five-week engagement.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner & Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke, and casting by Telsey + Company. 101 Productions, Ltd.is the Executive Producer and General Manager.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is produced by Paula Wagner, Nice Productions, LPO, New Regency Productions, Roy Furman, James L. Nederlander, Caiola Productions, Hunter Arnold, Stage Entertainment and The John Gore Organization.

One of the most beloved romantic comedy films of all time, Pretty Woman was produced by Arnon Milchan (New Regency Productions) and swept the world off its feet in 1990 reinventing the romantic comedy genre by making the world believe in happily-ever-after.

