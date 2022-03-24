POTUS Moves Up Broadway Opening Date

Selina Fillinger's new Broadway comedy POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, directed by five-time Tony Award winner Susan Stroman, will move up its press opening to the matinee of Wednesday, April 27, 2022, joining the 2021-2022 Broadway Season.

"After watching these hilarious and brilliant women of POTUS light up the rehearsal room, we've made the decision to move our opening up to April 27 so that this extraordinary world premiere will be in front of audiences and critics this season," said the producers in a statement. "This spring is a moment of rebuilding and revitalization for our industry, and we can't wait for our cast and creative team of dynamic women to join the 2021-22 season."

A special gala celebration will be held on Sunday, May 1, 2022. The play's inaugural preview performance remains set for Thursday, April 14, for a limited Broadway engagement through Sunday, August 14 at the Shubert Theatre (225 West 44th Street). POTUS is produced on Broadway by Tony Award winner Seaview, Academy Award nominee Lynette Howell Taylor, Olivier Award-winning Glass Half Full Productions, and Tony Award-winning entertainment company Level Forward.

POTUS features an all-star cast of women, including Tony Award nominee Lilli Cooper (Tootsie, "The Good Fight") as Chris; Screen Actors Guild Award winner Lea DeLaria ("Orange is the New Black," The Rocky Horror Show) as Bernadette; "SNL" comedy legend Rachel Dratch ("Saturday Night Live," Wine Country) in her Broadway debut as Stephanie; Emmy Award winner Julianne Hough (Footloose, Safe Haven, "Dancing with the Stars") in her Broadway debut as Dusty; actress and comedian Suzy Nakamura ("Dr. Ken", Horrible Bosses 2, "Avenue 5") in her Broadway debut as Jean, Tony Award winner Julie White (The Little Dog Laughed, "Nurse Jackie," Transformers) as Harriet; and Grammy, Emmy & Tony Award nominee Vanessa Williams (Into the Woods, "Ugly Betty", "Desperate Housewives") as Margaret. The cast also includes Anita Abdinezhad (Persian Pod), Gisela Chípe ("Manifest"), Jennifer Fouché (Chicken & Biscuits), and Lisa Helmi Johanson (Avenue Q) as standbys.

For more information visit: www.potusbway.com