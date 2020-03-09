PLAZA SUITE Announces Digital Lottery Policy

Today, the TodayTix digital lottery policy for Plaza Suite was announced ahead of the production's first preview on Friday, March 13. The official opening night is Monday, April 13, at Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street). Plaza Suite has partnered with TodayTix to offer a limited number of $39 tickets via an exclusive digital Lottery for every performance. The lottery will open for entries at midnight each performance day, and close four hours prior to the selected performance time. If selected, winners will have 45 minutes to claim and pay for their tickets through TodayTix. Tickets may be picked up at Hudson Theatre's box office. Single tickets are also available for purchase on the TodayTix app or website.

Two-time Tony Award winner Matthew Broderick and two-time Emmy Award® winner Sarah Jessica Parker will lead the cast under the direction of Tony Award winner John Benjamin Hickey. Broderick and Parker are joined by Danny Bolero as The Waiter, Drama Desk Award® nominee Molly Ranson as Jean McCormick/Mimsey Hubley, and Eric Wiegand as The Bellhop/Borden Eisler. The cast is completed by understudies Laurie Veldheer and Cesar J. Rosado.

Plaza Suite will play a strictly limited 17-week Broadway engagement at Hudson Theatre. This production marks the first time Broderick and Parker will share a Broadway stage since the 1995 revival of How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. This event is Broderick's return to the words of Neil Simon, having won his first Tony Award for creating the role of Eugene Jerome in Simon's Brighton Beach Memoirs, followed by its sequel, Biloxi Blues.

Two actors play three hilarious couples in this uproarious and piercing look at love and marriage from playwright and Pulitzer Prize winner Neil Simon. This new production is the first revival of a Neil Simon play following his passing last August at the age 91. He is remembered as one of the most celebrated, successful, and beloved writers in Broadway history having written more than 30 plays and musicals.

