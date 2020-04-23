PLAY OF THE DAY! Today's Play: UNCLE VANYA by Anton Chekhov
During this time when productions all over the world have been put on pause, we are coming together to celebrate plays that have left their mark on theater history.
This week we will be focusing on the plays of Anton Chekhov.
Today's play, Uncle Vanya!
Uncle Vanya was first published in 1898 premiered in Moscow première in 1899 at the Moscow Art Theatre, under the direction of Konstantin Stanislavski.
The play follows Sonya and her Uncle Vanya as they pass their days on their estate, being visited by the local doctor Astrov, and dealing with the return of Professor Serebryakov and his new wife Yelena who plan to sell the house.
Uncle Vanya debuted on Broadway in 1923. It has been revived on Broadway multiple times and was most recently revived in a production in the West End at the Harold Pinter Theatre, adapted by Conor McPherson.
There have been multiple film version of Uncle Vanya, including a 1957 adaptation, and a 1963 version starring Laurence Olivier as Astrov, Michael Redgrave as Vanya, Rosemary Harris as Elena, and Joan Plowright as Sonya.
