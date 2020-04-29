PLAY OF THE DAY! Today's Play: THE MINUTES by Tracy Letts
During this time when productions all over the world have been put on pause, we are coming together to celebrate plays that have left their mark on theater history.
This week we will be focusing on the plays of Tracy Letts.
Today's play, The Minutes!
Letts was a finalist for the Pulitzer drama prize for The Minutes. The play was first staged at Steppenwolf Theatre Company in Chicago. The show takes a look at the inner-workings of a city council meeting in the small town of Big Cherry-and the hypocrisy, greed, and ambition that follow.
The production went into previews on Broadway on February 25, 2020.
The cast included Ian Barford, Blair Brown, Cliff Chamberlain, K. Todd Freeman, Armie Hammer, Tracy Letts, Danny McCarthy, Jessie Mueller, Sally Murphy, Austin Pendleton, Jeff Still. It was directed by Anna D. Shapiro, who had previously won the Tony Award for directing Letts' August: Osage County on Broadway.
The production was set to open on Broadway on March 15, 2020, but was halted when the Broadway shutdown was put in place on March 13.
