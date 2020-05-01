PLAY OF THE DAY! Today's Play: MARY PAGE MARLOWE by Tracy Letts

Click Here for More Articles on Play of the Day

During this time when productions all over the world have been put on pause, we are coming together to celebrate plays that have left their mark on theater history.

This week we will be focusing on the plays of Tracy Letts.

Today's play, Mary Page Marlowe!

Mary Page Marlowe is a play told out of chronological order, following the character of Mary Page Marlowe, an accountant from Ohio as she faces the question of who we are and what we really want. The character is by played by six actresses and one doll.

Mary Page Marlowe premiered at Steppenwolf Theatre in 2016. It debuted Off-Broadway in 2018 and starred Blair Brown, Kayli Carter, Audrey Corsa, Marcia DeBonis, Ryan Foust, Tess Frazer, Emma Geer, Grace Gummer, Mia Sinclair Jenness, Brian Kerwin, Tatiana Maslany, Kellie Overbey, Susan Pourfar, Maria Elena Ramirez, Elliot Villar, and Gary Wilmes.

Blair Brown was nominated for a Lucille Lortel Award in 2019 for Featured Actress in a Play for Mary Page Marlowe.





