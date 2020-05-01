PLAY OF THE DAY! Today's Play: MARY PAGE MARLOWE by Tracy Letts
During this time when productions all over the world have been put on pause, we are coming together to celebrate plays that have left their mark on theater history.
This week we will be focusing on the plays of Tracy Letts.
Today's play, Mary Page Marlowe!
Mary Page Marlowe is a play told out of chronological order, following the character of Mary Page Marlowe, an accountant from Ohio as she faces the question of who we are and what we really want. The character is by played by six actresses and one doll.
Mary Page Marlowe premiered at Steppenwolf Theatre in 2016. It debuted Off-Broadway in 2018 and starred Blair Brown, Kayli Carter, Audrey Corsa, Marcia DeBonis, Ryan Foust, Tess Frazer, Emma Geer, Grace Gummer, Mia Sinclair Jenness, Brian Kerwin, Tatiana Maslany, Kellie Overbey, Susan Pourfar, Maria Elena Ramirez, Elliot Villar, and Gary Wilmes.
Blair Brown was nominated for a Lucille Lortel Award in 2019 for Featured Actress in a Play for Mary Page Marlowe.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
As part of College Board's AP Master Class series, Lin-Manuel Miranda will be guest lecturing AP US History this Friday (5/1) at 12:00pm ET.... (read more)
BroadwayWorld Announces NEXT ON STAGE Singing Competition
Entries now open! BroadwayWorld announced today the launch of BROADWAY'S NEXT ON STAGE a?' a new, online musical theatre singing competition for stude... (read more)
VIDEO: Katharine McPhee and Jeremy Jordan Sing 'You Matter to Me' From WAITRESS
Katharine McPhee and Jeremy Jordan have taken to Twitter to share a video of themselves singing 'You Matter to Me' from Waitress.... (read more)
VIDEOS: Patti LuPone Talks GYPSY, Getting Kicked Out of Prince's Club, the Broadway Shutdown, and More on WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE
Patti LuPone made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live last night, April 27!... (read more)
Actress and Singer India Adams Dies at 93
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that India Adams, whose long career as a singer and actress spanned nearly seven decades, died Saturday, April 25t... (read more)
Updated: Which 2020 Theatre Awards Are On? The Full List!
While the theatre community continues to adjust to a spring without Broadway, what would have been the 2020 Awards season approaches... with some majo... (read more)