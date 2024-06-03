PLAY DIRTY COMEDY A Speakeasy Themed Comedy Show In NYC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Caveat, New York's cabaret comedy theater presents Play Dirty Comedy, a new speakeasy-themed comedy show hosted by Daniela Mora on June 24th at 9:30pm, Doors at 9pm.

To get into the show, patrons get to tell us a dirty secret (anonymity optional) on a piece of paper and slip it into a letterbox. Is your boss having an affair? Did your neighbors host a séance? Spill your guts to get in, but do it at your own risk! Once the host hits the stage with the letterbox, all bets are off. Any card is up for grabs and your secret just might become the punch line.

Accompanied by a live jazz band, host Daniela Mora (New York Comedy Festival "Creators to Watch") will start the show by reading the written secrets and interacting with the crowd.

The audience will then be taken through four, ten-minute standup sets by Caitlin Peluffo (The Late Late Show with James Corden, Comedy Central), Soy Pony Sketch Trio (Chrissy Bisbee, Katrin Nugent, and Elly Silberstein), Sydney Duncan (UCB Theatre, Asylum NYC) and Greg Buono (Tiny Cupboard, Suckerpunch Comedy Show). As the show comes to an end, patrons are encouraged to stay for more drinks, jazz and hot gossip.