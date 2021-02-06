PIANO BAR LIVE! Returns With Aaron Lee Battle, Bobby Belfry, Michael McQuary, and Francesca Amari
The new episode streams this Tuesday, February 9 at 7:15 pm ET.
Featuring new performers with every show, the weekly, award-winning Piano Bar Live! (PBL!) streams this Tuesday, February 9 at 7:15 pm ET, with host Scott Barbarino and guests Aaron Lee Battle, Bobby Belfry, Rachel Kaufman, Noah LeCompte, Michael McQuary, Francesca Amari and Ben Strothmann, plus Mystery Guests and more!
PBL! continues the long-established tradition of the piano bar-that special place where we can gather, entertain, support and create, as we connect with live music. Best of all, PBL! is the the unique chance to see veteran performers pass the torch to the next generation of blossoming young talent. The line-up always features a mix of veteran and rising star performers from the world of piano bars, cabaret and Broadway.
Join in on Tuesday, February 9th at 7:15 pm ET at www.facebook.com/PianoBarLive, on BroadwayOnDemand.com or on YouTube @PianoBarLive.
