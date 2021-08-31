PHOTOS: Get a First Look at Camila Cabello, Billy Porter, Idina Menzel, and More in CINDERELLA

She's a million to one! Amazon Prime's Cinderella premieres on Friday, September 3! Get a first look at the movie with these all new production photos.

Cinderella is a musically-driven bold new take on the traditional story you grew up with. Our heroine (Cabello) is an ambitious young woman whose dreams are bigger than the world will allow, but with the help of her Fab G (Billy Porter), she is able to persevere and make her dreams come true.

Written for the screen and directed by Kay Cannon with covers of songs written by some of the top-selling musical artists of all time, Cinderella has an all-star cast that includes Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine, with Billy Porter and Pierce Brosnan. Producers are James Corden, Leo Pearlman, Jonathan Kadin and Shannon McIntosh, and executive producers are Louise Rosner and Josephine Rose.

Photo Credit: Kerry Brown and Christopher Raphael, Courtesy of Amazon Studios