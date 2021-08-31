PHOTOS: Get a First Look at Camila Cabello, Billy Porter, Idina Menzel, and More in CINDERELLA
Cinderella will be available to stream on Amazon Prime starting Friday, September 3!
She's a million to one! Amazon Prime's Cinderella premieres on Friday, September 3! Get a first look at the movie with these all new production photos.
Cinderella is a musically-driven bold new take on the traditional story you grew up with. Our heroine (Cabello) is an ambitious young woman whose dreams are bigger than the world will allow, but with the help of her Fab G (Billy Porter), she is able to persevere and make her dreams come true.
Written for the screen and directed by Kay Cannon with covers of songs written by some of the top-selling musical artists of all time, Cinderella has an all-star cast that includes Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine, with Billy Porter and Pierce Brosnan. Producers are James Corden, Leo Pearlman, Jonathan Kadin and Shannon McIntosh, and executive producers are Louise Rosner and Josephine Rose.
Photo Credit: Kerry Brown and Christopher Raphael, Courtesy of Amazon Studios
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello and Billy Porter
Charlotte Spencer, Idina Menzel and Maddie Baillio
Camila Cabello, Charlotte Spencer, Idina Menzel and Maddie Baillio
Billy Porter and Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello and Billy Porter
Camila Cabello and Nicholas Galitzine
Camila Cabello and Nicholas Galitzine
Camila Cabello and Nicholas Galitzine
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello
Pierce Brosnan and Nicholas Galitzine
Minnie Driver and Pierce Brosnan
Tallulah Greive
Minnie Driver and Pierce Brosnan
Tallulah Greive, Minnie Driver, Pierce Brosnan and Nicholas Galitzine
Romesh Ranganathan, James Corden and James Acaster
Camila Cabello
Charlotte Spencer, Idina Menzel and Maddie Baillio
Nicholas Galitzine