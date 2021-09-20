PHANTOM's Eric Anthony Lopez to Join Atlantic Symphony Orchestra for Concert This November

The Phantom of The Opera's Eric Anthony Lopez is set to appear with the Atlantic Wind Symphony Orchestra in Patchogue, New York on Monday, November 29th, at 7:00 PM with an evening dedicated to orchestral holiday favorites as well as selections associated with Lopez's stage career. The evening will be conducted by Maestro Donald Sherman.

Lopez's notable stage credits include Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of The Opera, Directed by Hal Prince, Tony in Terrence McNally's Master Class (2018 Chicago Revival), The Jackie Mason Musical (Off Broadway, NY) plus ensemble performances at Madison Square Garden, London's Wimbledon Theatre, Dubai Opera and Australia's Sydney Opera House. Recordings: 21 & Counting (2016) & Cinco Lados (2021). Proud Member of Actors' Equity & Broadway Inspirational Voices (2019 TONY Award Winning) Since 2014

