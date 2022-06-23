PHANTOM Stars Ben Crawford and Kelsey Connolly Announce Engagement

BroadwayWorld congratulates The Phantom of the Opera stars Ben Crawford and Kelsey Connolly on their engagement!

Crawford currently plays the title role in the production, and Connolly previously played the role of Meg Giry.

The couple's engagement was announced on Instagram, check out the photos below!

Crawford's other Broadway credits include Shrek The Musical, Les Misérables, Big Fish, On The Twentieth Century, and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Phantom marked Connolly's Broadway debut.