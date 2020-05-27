Newly-Launched THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA UK and Ireland Tour Will Not Re-Open

Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group have announced that their new UK and Ireland Tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber's "The Phantom of the Opera", which had only played its opening date prior to a 14 month tour, will not re-open.

The uncertainty around the duration of social distancing requirements, as well as the financial situation in which many regional theatres find themselves, make re-routing an entire major tour like Phantom impossible for some time.

The production opened at Curve, Leicester at the beginning of March. Subsequent runs in Manchester and Dublin have already been cancelled. Following these dates, the tour was due to play Birmingham, Edinburgh, Sunderland, Cardiff, Plymouth, Southampton and Bradford.

Ticket holders will be contacted directly by their venue/point of sale in due course.

The touring cast featured Killian Donnelly as 'The Phantom', Holly-Anne Hull 'Christine Daaé', Rhys Whitfield 'Raoul', Saori Oda 'Carlotta Giudicelli', Adam Linstead 'Monsieur André', Matt Harrop 'Monsieur Firmin', Francesca Ellis 'Madame Giry', Greg Castiglioni 'Ubaldo Piangi' and Ellie Young 'Meg Giry'.

The cast is completed by Brad Barnley, Cassiopeia Berkeley-Agyepong, Corina Clark, Edward Court, Vinny Coyle, Lily De-La-Haye, Hywel Dowsell, Connor Ewing, Erin Flaherty, James Gant, Lydia Gerrard, Daniel Hall, Eilish Harmon-Beglan, Yukina Hasebe, Hettie Hobbs, Jacob Hughes, Grace Hume, James Hume, Michaela Leisk, Janet Mooney, Ian Mowat, Michael Robert-Lowe, Anna Simmons, Nikki Skinner, Anouk Van Laake, Louis Van Leer, Jasmine Wallis and Andrew York.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You