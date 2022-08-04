PETER PAN, THE SOUND OF MUSIC, ROMEO AND JULIET & More to be Featured in BroadwayHD's Back-to-School Collection

Class is back in session, and BroadwayHD is the ultimate study guide to world-class stage plays and musicals viewers need to ace the year in all things theatre! Whether a Broadway freshman or seasoned senior, viewers can get schooled in theatre classics like The Sound of Music and Romeo and Juliet, to more advanced theatre titles like The Importance of Being Earnest to Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill, and graduate with honors. And best of all - a yearly subscription will be available for just $99!

Broadway 101: An introduction to must-see Broadway classics for freshmen getting started in all things theatre.

The Sound of Music

The beloved family classic comes alive once again! The world's most popular musical, Rodgers and Hammerstein's The Sound of Music, comes brilliantly to life in this ambitious, live-broadcast production from BAFTA-nominated director Coky Giedroyc! The spectacular Kara Tointon (Mr Selfridge, EastEnders) delivers a mesmerizing performance and incredible vocal talents as Maria, the tomboyish nun who reluctantly becomes the governess for seven children living in the shadow of their stern widower father (Julian Ovenden). Along with her required duties, Maria brings love, music and excitement back into the children's lives and also eventually begins to have an effect on their father. But just when things are looking up, the rise of Nazism and the looming threat of war darkens their future. Supported by Katherine Kelly as Baroness Elsa Schrader and Alexander Armstrong as Max Detweiler, The Sound of Music Live is an enchanting experience that will remain with you long after the last curtain call.

Peter Pan

The Tony-Nominated Broadway revival of Peter Pan starring Cathy Rigby tells the classic tale of the young boy who refuses to grow up. When Peter Pan meets the Darling children, he takes them on an adventure to Neverland, where they learn to fly, defeat the evil Captain Hook, and are changed forever. Peter Pan is a delightful musical that is filled with magic, delight, and a sprinkle of fairy dust.

Romeo and Juliet

The digitally captured production of the 2013 Broadway revival of "Romeo and Juliet" stars Orlando Bloom and two-time Tony-nominated Condola Rashad. The production ran for 93 performances at the Richard Rodgers Theatre from September 19th to December 8th, 2013. It is the 36th time "Romeo and Juliet" has appeared on Broadway. Set in Verona, Italy, this is the tragic story of two star-crossed lovers. The Capulets and the Montagues have been engaged in an ancient feud that has been lost to time. However, when Romeo of the house of Montague and Juliet of the house of Capulet meet and fall in love, nothing can stop them from being together, not even death

Little Women: The Musical

Louisa May Alcott's classic story of four sisters growing up in 19th-century Massachusetts made its London premiere in this acclaimed production at Park Theatre. Originally presented on Broadway in 2005, starring Sutton Foster, Lydia White and Savannah Stevenson in this beloved tale of family, self-discovery, and hope. Little Women at Park Theatre is directed by Bronagh Lagan with set and costume design by Nik Corrall, musical direction by Leo Munby, orchestrations by Andy Collyer, choreography by Sarah Golding, lighting design by Ben M. Rogers, sound design by Paul Gavin and casting by Jane Deitch. It is produced by Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment, Hope Mill Theatre and Knockhardy Productions, in association with Park Theatre, and co-produced by Bonnie Comley and Stewart F. Lane. Little Women has a book by Allan Knee (Finding Neverland, The Astonishing Times of Timothy Cratchit), lyrics by Mindi Dickstein, and music by Grammy Award-winner Jason Howland.



Intermediate: For those who are ready to expand their horizons to the next level, viewers can be transported from the streets of Paris to the waters of the mighty Mississippi with these BroadwayHD titles.

Show Boat

An iconic piece of American theater with music by Jerome Kern and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II and P.G. Wodehouse, Show Boat stands as an archetypical representation of a time and place in America that the audiences of today must put into proper perspective. It was groundbreaking when it premiered in 1927 because it straddled the cusp between music hall and a new American musical theater. It was not a traditional operetta, but rather a dramatic musical event that explored race, class, and privilege. Bold for its time, it was the first musical stage production with an interracial (yet segregated) cast with Black performers in leading roles. The characterization of Blacks in Show Boat would not be appropriate in contemporary times, however, as we now understand the socio-political ramifications of living in a racialized society. Various stage productions and films of Show Boat since 1927 have attempted to address these issues, but are inherent in the work as originally written. Stars Heidi Stober, Michael Todd Simpson, and Bill Irwin.

An American in Paris

This breathtakingly beautiful Tony Award®-Winning Broadway Musical, inspired by the Oscar® winning MGM film, tells the impassioned story of discovering love in the 'City of Light'. Featuring the gorgeous music and lyrics of George and Ira Gershwin (including the classic hits 'S Wonderful and I Got Rhythm), stunning designs, and show-stopping choreography. Jerry Mulligan (Robert Fairchild) is an American GI striving to make it as a painter in a city suddenly bursting with hope and possibility. Following a chance encounter with a beautiful young dancer named Lise (Leanne Cope), the streets of Paris become the backdrop to a sensuous, modern romance of art, friendship and love in the aftermath of war.

The Importance of Being Earnest

Widely considered one of the funniest plays in English, Oscar Wilde's much loved masterpiece throws love, logic and language into the air to make one of theatre's most dazzling firework displays. Set In 1890s London, the story centers on two bachelors, John 'Jack' Worthing (Jacob Fortune-Lloyd) and Algernon 'Algy' Moncrieff (Fehinti Balogun), who create alter egos named Ernest to escape their tiresome lives. The pair attempt to win the hearts of two women who claim to only love men called Ernest. Jack, Algy, Gwendolyn (Pippa Nixon) and Cecily (Fiona Button) discover how unsmoothly the course of true love, while Lady Bracknell (Sophie Thompson) keeps a baleful eye on this mayhem of manners.

Memphis

The 2010 Tony Award® winner for Best Musical, Memphis stars Montego Glover and Chad Kimball. Captured live in performance at Broadway's historic Shubert Theatre with the Tony-nominated cast, this tale of love, ambition and the cultural revolution that changed music forever jumps off the screen and into your heart!



AP: Graduate with honors amidst some of the most compelling stories and productions of our time.

Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill

It's March 1959, and at a small Philadelphia club, a star vocalist (six-time Tony Award®-Winning actress Audra McDonald) takes the stage for one of the last shows of her life. This powerhouse performance conjures jazz icon Billie Holiday for an intimate cabaret evening featuring live renditions of her most beloved classics, and a revealing glimpse into the troubled history of the woman behind the legend. Funny and heartbreaking, this play with music is a testament to one woman's ability to mine humor from hardship-and to the transformative power of song.

Allegiance

A mysterious envelope leads Sam Kimura (George Takei) back 60 years to a time when he and his sister Kei (Lea Salonga) strive to save their family from the wrongful imprisonment of Japanese Americans during World War II. Inspired by the true-life experience of George Takei, Allegiance follows one family's journey in this untold American story.

Pipeline

Nya (Karen Pittman), an inner-city public high school teacher, is committed to her students but desperate to give her only son Omari (Namir Smallwood) opportunities they'll never have. When a controversial incident at his upstate private school threatens to get him expelled, Nya must confront his rage and her own choices as a parent. But will she be able to reach him before a world beyond her control pulls him away? From writer Dominique Morisseau, Pipeline is a must-see compelling drama about the American education system

Cyrano de Bergerac

Soldier and poet Cyrano de Bergerac (Kevin Kline) is in love with Roxane (Jennifer Garner), but he's too ashamed to admit it because of his big nose. When a cadet, Christian (Daniel Sunjata), falls for Roxane, he asks for Cyrano's help in sharing his feelings. Cyrano writes love letters signed with Christian's name, and Roxane doesn't realize that it's Cyrano's words she falls for. She marries Christian, and Cyrano continues to keep the other man's secret, even after tragedy strikes.

