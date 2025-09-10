PADDINGTON THE MUSICAL To Keep Bear Casting Under Wraps Until First Preview

Audio brought to you by:

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The producers of Paddington the Musical have confirmed that casting for the iconic bear — along with its design and creative reveal — will not be announced until the first preview on November 1 at the Savoy Theatre.

The musical, adapted from Michael Bond’s beloved books and StudioCanal’s hit films, is scheduled to officially open November 30 and run through May 25, 2026.

Directed by Luke Sheppard, with a book by Jessica Swale and music and lyrics by Tom Fletcher, the production has assembled a large ensemble of performers. Newly announced cast members include Esme Bacalla-hayes, Tiago Dhondt Bamberger, David Birch, Aimée Fisher, Jacqueline Hughes, Kellianna Jay, Sam Lathwood, Natasha Leaver, Katie Lee, Sunny Lee, Vicki Lee Taylor, Jáiden Lodge, Andilé Mabhena, Rose Mary O’Reilly, Ben Redfern, Hugo Rolland, and Simon Shorten.

They join the previously announced Brenda Edwards, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Bonnie Langford, Amy Ellen Richardson, Timi Akinyosade, Amy Booth-Steel, Tarinn Callender, Delilah Bennett-Cardy, Adrian Der Gregorian, Teddy Kempner, and Tom Edden. The role of Jonathan Brown will be shared by Joseph Bramley, Leo Collon, Stevie Hare, and Jasper Rowse.

The show is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, StudioCanal, and Eliza Lumley Productions on behalf of Universal Music UK.