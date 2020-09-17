Our Readers Give Shoutouts to Their Favorite Educators for National Arts in Education Week!

September 13-19 marks National Arts in Education Week!

September 13-19 marks National Arts in Education Week and we want to help give your favorite, most inspirational teachers, professors, instructors, directors, or coaches a huge thank you and shoutout on BroadwayWorld!

Click here to submit a shoutout that will be featured on BroadwayWorld this week!

Read the heartfelt shoutouts and stories shared by our readers about their favorite arts educators below! *Updating throughout the week!*

Arkansas

Shannon Stoddard, Director at Community School of the Arts

"Thank you Shannon for everything. We started at the same time and i'm so sad for our journey together to be ending. I can't imagine my life without theatre and your influence! Thank you again!" -Grant Huneycutt

Colorado

Rachel Taylor, Program manager/literacy engagement and resilience programming at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts in Denver

"Thank you for creating pre k programming so that the next generation is more diverse and lives theater" -Jill Schladweilet

Connecticut

Luis Salgado, Director, choreographer, performer, educator, producer at Palace Theater in Stamford

"Grateful for the gifts of inspiration and wisdom that Luis gives to all those whose lives he touches." -Carol Bryan

Florida

Mr. Fidler, permanent theatre substitute at Bloomingdale High School in Valrico

"We didn't have a good theatre program last year and we were just waiting for a new teacher to come in. Due to our previous teacher leaving and Covid placing a hiring freeze on our district, we didn't think we would get a theatre teacher at all. Then Mr. Fidler came in as a regular sub. We found out he was a theatre student in college right now but he was great. We asked if he could be our permanent sub for the year and after working things out he our teacher now! He's already made the class something to be excited for even though school only started two weeks ago." -Bailey Hicks

Mrs. Knuckes, Theatre Teacher, Burns Middle School in Brandon

"Mrs. Knuckles was my theatre teacher throughout middle school. She taught me the basis of everything I know now and I still remember her teaching us the basics of improv,, which I think back to everyday. My favorite memory had to have been when we were doing an improv game and she joined in the scene as a baby throwing a tantrum and it was hysterical." -Bailey Hicks

Georgia

Sherri Adams, Arts Teacher at Chapel Hill High School in Douglasville

"Thank you for being such a great impact on not only my artistic part of life, but life in general. You've taught me so much and I can't wait to learn more!" -Anonymous

Cassandra Edwards, Theatre Program Director at Lithia Springs High School in Lithia Springs

"You let us be weird kids in a world that continues, to this day, to try to normalize our differences. Thank you for showing us that it is okay to mess up as long as you get up and keep going." -Monique McGee

Illinois

Mr. Rob Slater, Band Director at Conrady Jr High in Hickory Hills

"This is a new job for Mr Slater. He previously taught in private schools. His students and parents enjoy the passion he brings to music." -Jeanne Slater

Kentucky

Ms. Simmons, Theatre Department Director and Teacher at Mercy Academy in Louisville

"Thank you, Ms. Simmons, for everything you do for all of us at Mercy! We are endlessly grateful for how amazing, positive, and fabulous you are! You have helped me, personally, grow so much both as an actor and a person and I believe that is the same for the rest of us. Mercy's Theatre Department loves you to pieces! Happy National Arts in Education Week to Ms. Simmons, the most amazing director I know!" -Alyssa M.

Tennessee

Terryl and Jon Hallquist, Directors and Theatre Professors at Vanderbilt University in Nashville

"It is only fitting that the two most two outstanding theatre directors and professors I know are married to each other. Thank you Terryl and Jon for your dedication and passion to and for the theatre and the many life lessons that come with life- both on stage and off-stage. Thank you for your faith in me as well as the time you invested in me and all of your students, and the tremendous life-changing opportunities you gave to me to take to the stage in roles that continue to be my favorite roles to date and for giving me my director's eyes. Thank you for encouraging risk-taking, vulnerability, collaboration, and for pushing us to be the best we can be through your love, guidance, and mentorship. Thank you for giving me wings to soar on stage and beyond. Theatre teaches us how to live and I learned that from both of you. Sending you my deepest respect, love, and gratitude for all that you have done for so many." -Kendrick Heather Phillips

Texas

Cheryl Penland, Theatre Arts Director and Fine Arts Department Chair at Trimble Tech High School in Fort Worth

"Thank you for many years of educating and encouraging young theatre artists!"

-Jacob Rivera-Sanchez

Meredith Gaines, English Teacher at United Christian Academy in Port Arthur

"Thanks for being there for the kids!" -Becky Meredith

Carrie Wood, Theater director at Waller High School in Waller

"Thanks for being there for the kids!" -Becky Meredith

Virginia

Mr. Sowers, Guitar Teacher at Kecoughtan High School in Hampton

"Thank you for teaching us a little more about guitars" -Lily Lambert

International

Ms. Edgeworth, Music Teacher at Emmaus College in Australia

"Thank you for everything you've done for me with my audition! It meant the world to me and I couldn't find a way to thank you that would be as special as what you did for me. Even though I'm not in any of your classes, you took the time out of your day to listen and support me and it means everything to me. Thank you" - Charlotte

National Arts in Education Week is a national celebration recognizing the transformative power of the arts in education. Passed by Congress in 2010 through House Resolution 275, the celebration is designated to bring attention to this cause for elected officials and educational decision makers across the country and to support equitable access to the arts for all students.

National Arts in Education Week takes place annually during the week beginning with the second Sunday of September.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You