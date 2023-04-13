Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Collaborates with Film Giants Danny Elfman and Liev Schreiber For Final Concerts of the 2022/23 Season

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra is widely known as a trailblazer in the classical music community.

Apr. 13, 2023  

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Collaborates with Film Giants Danny Elfman and Liev Schreiber For Final Concerts of the 2022/23 Season

Orpheus' final concerts of the 2022/23 season are among its most exciting, with a newly commissioned work by composer Danny Elfman and a collaboration with actor Liev Schreiber

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra is widely known as a trailblazer in the classical music community. Since its inception half a century ago, the famously conductor-less ensemble has become one of the most distinctive chamber orchestras in the world through its commitment to championing music by living composers, finding inventive and meaningful ways to collaborate with different artistic media, engaging and fostering relationships with musical and non-musical organizations, and above all, for its striking artistry.

"Heroes Unite" at Carnegie Hall pays homage to fearless voices, with Beethoven's setting of Goethe's historical drama, Egmont, featuring an incisive new translation of the text narrated by actor Liev Schreiber; and, the clarion voice of Karen Slack. This spectacular version of the piece was premiered by Orpheus in 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its reprisal at Carnegie Hall has been anticipated since its initial success. The "muscular-voiced baritone" (The New York Times) Will Liverman joins Orpheus to reimagine spirituals in a tribute to the heroic singer-activist Paul Robeson, whose 125th anniversary will be celebrated this year.

Saturday, May 20, 2023
Carnegie Hall - New York, NY
Will Liverman, baritone; Karen Slack, soprano
JASMINE BARNES: Songs of Paul (125th birthday tribute to Paul Robeson) (World Premiere, Orpheus Commission)
Will Liverman, baritone
Karen Slack, soprano
BEETHOVEN (arr. TARKMANN): Incidental Music to Egmont, Op. 84
Liev Schreiber, narrator
Karen Slack, soprano

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra is a radical experiment in musical democracy, proving for fifty years what happens when exceptional artists gather with total trust in each other and faith in the creative process. Orpheus began in 1972 when cellist Julian Fifer assembled a group of New York freelancers in their early twenties to play orchestral repertoire as if it were chamber music. In that age of co-ops and communes, the idealistic Orpheans snubbed the "corporate" path of symphony orchestras and learned how to play, plan and promote concerts as a true collective, with leadership roles rotating from the very first performance.

It's one thing for the four players of a string quartet to lean in to the group sound and react spontaneously, but with 20 or 30 musicians together, the complexities and payoffs get magnified exponentially. Within its first decade, Orpheus made Carnegie Hall its home and became a global sensation through its tours Europe and Asia. Its catalogue of recordings for Deutsche Grammophon, Nonesuch and other labels grew to include more that 70 albums that still stand as benchmarks of the chamber orchestra repertoire, including Haydn symphonies, Mozart concertos, and twentieth-century gems by Stravinsky, Schoenberg, Ravel and Bartók.

The sound of Orpheus is defined by its relationships, and guest artists have always been crucial partners in the process. Orpheus brings the best out of its collaborators, and those bonds deepen over time, as heard in the long arc of music-making with soloists such as Richard Goode and Branford Marsalis, and in the commitment to welcoming next-generation artists including Nobyuki Tsujii and Tine Thing Helseth. Breaking down the barriers of classical repertoire, partnerships with Brad Mehldau, Wayne Shorter, Ravi Shankar and many others from the sphere of jazz and beyond have redefined what a chamber orchestra can do. Relationships with composers and dozens of commissions have been another crucial way that Orpheus stretches itself, including a role for Jessie Montgomery as the orchestra's first ever Artistic Partner. Having proven the power of direct communication and open-mindedness within the ensemble, the only relationship Orpheus has never had any use for is one with a conductor.

At home in New York and in the many concert halls it visits in the U.S. and beyond, Orpheus begins its next fifty years with a renewed commitment to enriching and reflecting the surrounding community.It will continue its groundbreaking work with those living with Alzheimer's Disease through Orpheus Reflections, and the Orpheus Academy as well as the Orpheus Leadership Institute spread the positive lessons of trust and democracy to young musicians and those in positions of power. Each year, Access Orpheus reaches nearly 2000 public school students in all five boroughs of New York City, bringing music into their communities and welcoming them to Carnegie Hall. Always evolving as artists and leaders, the Orpheus musicians carry their legacy forward, counting on their shared artistry and mutual respect to make music and effect change.



Related Stories
Video: Go Inside Opening Night of FAT HAM on Broadway Photo
Video: Go Inside Opening Night of FAT HAM on Broadway
Broadway is a whole lot juicier after last night. The Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy Fat Ham by James Ijames, directed by Saheem Ali, opened on Broadway at the American Airlines Theatre. Watch as we take you inside opening night with BroadwayWorld's Katie Lynch in this video!
Biden Appoints Lady Gaga, Kerry Washington & More to PCAH Photo
Biden Appoints Lady Gaga, Kerry Washington & More to PCAH
Today, President Biden announced his intent to appoint the following individuals to the President’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities (PCAH), an advisory body to the president on cultural policy. Find out who here!
Reviews: Terence Blanchards CHAMPION at the Metropolitan Opera Photo
Reviews: Terence Blanchard's CHAMPION at the Metropolitan Opera
Following its Metropolitan Opera premiere on April 10th, Terence Blanchard's opera Champion, based on the true story of the troubled former middleweight boxing champion Emile Griffith, continues with nine performances running through May 13.
Video: Watch FAT HAMs Opening Night Curtain Call Photo
Video: Watch FAT HAM's Opening Night Curtain Call
The Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy Fat Ham by James Ijames, directed by Saheem Ali, opened on Broadway last night, April 12. BroadwayWorld was there and you can go inside the opening night curtain call in this video!

More Hot Stories For You


Patrick Page-Led KING LEAR Now Available to Stream on DemandPatrick Page-Led KING LEAR Now Available to Stream on Demand
April 13, 2023

Shakespeare Theatre Company's thrice-extended and freshly sold-out King Lear, directed by Simon Godwin and featuring Patrick Page in the title role, is now streaming on demand. See how to purchase virtual tickets!
Photos: First Look at Laura Linney & Jessica Hecht in SUMMER, 1976Photos: First Look at Laura Linney & Jessica Hecht in SUMMER, 1976
April 13, 2023

Previews are now underway for Manhattan Theatre Club’s world premiere of Summer, 1976, running at MTC’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street). check out photos of the cast in action here!
Courtney Mack & Natalie Paris to Join SIX National Tour Aragon CompanyCourtney Mack & Natalie Paris to Join SIX National Tour Aragon Company
April 13, 2023

Original UK cast member Natalie Paris and Original Broadway cast member Courtney Mack will join the North American Aragon tour of SIX as Jane Seymour and Katherine Howard, respectively. See how to purchase tickets!
Anthony Rapp's WITHOUT YOU Celebrates 100 Performances at New World StagesAnthony Rapp's WITHOUT YOU Celebrates 100 Performances at New World Stages
April 13, 2023

Last night, the cast and crew of Anthony Rapp's Without You celebrated its 100 performances at New World Stages at Restaurant Row's Hold Fast, where producer Lisa Dozier toasted the team and presented Daniel A Weiss (orchestrator and music director), Stephen Maler (director), Anthony Rapp, and Royal Family Productions Mark Falconer with a signed print created by renowned artist Justin. Squigs” Robertson.
Now Hiring: Sound Engineer, Costume Personnel & More - BWW ClassifiedsNow Hiring: Sound Engineer, Costume Personnel & More - BWW Classifieds
April 13, 2023

This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 4/13/2023 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.
share