Original WEST SIDE STORY Company Member Carole D'Andrea Dies At Age 87

Actor and dancer ​Carole D'Andrea has passed away at the age of 87. D'Andrea's most celebrated role was as Velma, a member of the Jets, in the original 1957 Broadway production of "West Side Story." She also understudied the role of Anybodys during the production.

In 1961, D'Andrea reprised her role as Velma in the acclaimed film adaptation of "West Side Story," joining a select group of six original Broadway cast members to transition their roles to the silver screen.

Beyond "West Side Story," D'Andrea's career encompassed various performances that showcased her talent and dedication to the arts. In her later years, D'Andrea relocated to the West Coast, where she dedicated herself to nurturing the next generation of performers as a performance coach and acting teacher.