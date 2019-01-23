Original Ogie Eddie Jemison to Make Broadway Debut in WAITRESS

Waitress announced today that Eddie Jemison, who played Ogie in the 2007 film of Waitress, will make his Broadway debut in the role beginning on February 11 and playing through April 28.

Eddie Jemison is a veteran of the Chicago Theatre scene. He made his Looking Glass Theatre debut in 2017 in Life Sucks. Past Chicago performances include Two Gentleman of Verona (Chicago Shakespeare Theater), Only Kidding (Wisdom Bridge Theater) and Wizards of Quiz (National Jewish Theater-Jeff Award Nomination). Film credits include: Ocean's Eleven, Twelve and Thirteen,Waitress, The Punisher, and King of Herrings (New Orleans and Phoenix Film Festival Laurel Winner) which he wrote and co-directed. Eddie was a regular on HBO's "Hung" and currently recurs on the CW series, "iZombie" as well as two seasons on the NBC hit series, "Chicago Med."

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as "?The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed By My Eggs Pie." When a baking contest in a nearby county - and a satisfying run-in with someone new - show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.

Waitress opened April 24, 2016 at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 West 47th Street). Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by six-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, choreography byLorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

Waitress begins performances in London's West End on February 8 and is currently on a North American tour.

Tickets are available by calling Ticketmaster at 877-250-2929 or online at Ticketmaster.com.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You