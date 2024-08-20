Original Cast Members Will Return For SWEPT AWAY on Broadway; Full Cast Revealed!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Avett Brothers’ new musical Swept Away will star the returning principal cast members from the show’s run at Berkeley Repertory and Arena Stage including Tony Award® winner John Gallagher Jr. (Spring Awakening), Tony Award nominee Stark Sands (Kinky Boots), Adrian Blake Enscoe (Apple TV+’s “Dickinson”), and Wayne Duvall (1984).

Also returning from the show’s run at Arena Stage include ensemble members Hunter Brown, Matt DeAngelis, Cameron Johnson, Brandon Kalm, Michael J. Mainwaring, Orville Mendoza, Tyrone L. Robinson, and John Sygar,

New to the cast are Josh Breckenridge, Rico LeBron, John Michael Finley, Chase Peacock, Robert Pendilla, and David Rowen.

From the chart-topping folk-rock band The Avett Brothers comes a tale of shipwreck, salvation and brotherhood set on the high seas.

Swept Away features a book by Tony Award winner John Logan (Red, Moulin Rouge! The Musical), direction by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, American Idiot) and choreography by Tony Award nominee David Neumann (Hadestown).

Swept Away had regional runs at Berkeley Repertory Theatre in early 2022, which was thrice extended, and at Arena Stage’s Kreeger Theater at the Mead Center for American Theater in Washington, D.C. in the winter of 2023, grossing more than $1 million by its first preview. In total, Swept Away has captivated audiences from 45 states (plus the District of Columbia) and all over the globe as far as the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Japan.

The Swept Away creative team includes Tony Award-winning set designer Rachel Hauck, Tony Award-winning costume designer Susan Hilferty, four-time Tony Award-winning lighting designer Kevin Adams, Tony Award-winning sound designer John Shivers, music arranger & orchestrator Chris Miller, music arranger & orchestrator/music supervisor Brian Usifer, music director Will Van Dyke, and casting director Jim Carnahan, Jillian Cimini, and Alexandre Bleau, CSA.

Cast Biographies

John Gallagher, Jr. (Mate) returns to Swept Away after starring in premiere productions at Berkeley Repertory Theatre in 2022 and Arena Stage in 2023. He won a 2007 Tony Award® for his breakout performance in the groundbreaking rock musical Spring Awakening. Other Broadway credits include Long Day’s Journey into Night, Jerusalem, Green Day’s American Idiot, and Rabbit Hole. Off-Broadway credits include Farragut North, Port Authority, and Kimberly Akimbo. He starred in Aaron Sorkin’s HBO drama series “The Newsroom,” as well as the acclaimed miniseries “Olive Kitteridge.” Other TV/streaming credits include “Westworld,” “High Maintenance,” “Love Life,” “Easy,” “Modern Love,” and “The West Wing.” He has appeared in such films as Underwater, The Miseducation of Cameron Post, Hush, 10 Cloverfield Lane, Short Term 12, Margaret, and Pieces of April. John is also an accomplished singer/songwriter. His third record Goodbye or Something was released in June of 2024.

Stark Sands (Big Brother) is a two-time Tony Award nominee, for his performances in Kinky Boots and Journey’s End. Other Broadway credits include & Juliet, To Kill a Mockingbird, and Green Day’s American Idiot. Other theater credits include Swept Away (Berkeley Rep), Twelfth Night (Public Theater–Delacorte), and The Tempest (CSC). He starred in the acclaimed HBO miniseries Generation Kill, as well as Fox’s Minority Report. Some of Stark’s other notable film and television appearances include Stephen Spielberg’s The Post, the Coen Brothers’ Inside Llewyn Davis, Clint Eastwood’s Flags of Our Fathers, and the HBO series Six Feet Under and Nip/Tuck. He has won a Grammy Award, a Theatre World Award, and an AEA Bayfield Award.

Wayne Duvall (Captin) is excited to be reprising his role in Swept Away. On Broadway, Wayne was last seen in1984. Off-Broadway credits include the critically acclaimed The Legend of Georgia McBride and the Encores! productions of Big River and Of Thee I Sing. Regionally, Wayne was seen in Working at The Old Globe as well as originating roles in the world premieres ofBonnie & Clyde and Bright Star. He also starred in The Cake w/ Faith Prince at La Jolla Playhouse and Signature’s production of Pride in the Falls of Autrey Mill w/ Christine Lahti. Some of Wayne’s notable film appearances are O Brother, Where Art Thou?, Lincoln, A Quiet Place 2, The Trial of the Chicago 7, The Hunt, Werewolves Within, The Kitchen, Prisoners and Apollo 13. On television, Billions, The Blacklist, Pearson, Fargo, Hell on Wheels, The Leftovers, The District and The Righteous Gemstones.

Adrian Blake Enscoe (Little Brother) (he/they) is a Brooklyn based actor/musician best known for starring as Austin Dickinson, opposite Hailee Steinfeld and Jane Krakowski, in Apple TV’s Peabody Award-winning series “Dickinson.” He is also known for being one-third of the indie folk band Bandits on the Run, who have toured internationally, written and produced for Netflix and The Moth Radio Hour, and have been featured on NPR’s Tiny Desk Top Shelf. On the theater side, Adrian originated the role of Little Brother in the world premiere of Swept Away at Berkeley Rep and has starred in several off-Broadway productions, notably Folk Wandering (ART/NY) and Billy & the Killers (HERE). He is currently in the process of developing the stage musical adaptation of the novel What’s Eating Gilbert Grape with the Bandits, longtime musical collaborator Christopher Sears, and Academy Award Nominee Peter Hedges. Instagram:@adrian.blake.enscoe @banditsontherun

Josh Breckenridge (Ensemble). Broadway: The Heart of Rock and Roll (OBC), Come from Away (OBC), The Scottsboro Boys (OBC), The Ritz. Off-Broadway: The Scottsboro Boys, Saved. Nat’l Tour: Into The Woods, The Book of Mormon. Reg’l: Old Globe, Ogunquit, Goodspeed, Arena, Huntington, KC Rep, Guthrie, N.C.T, Cape, La Jolla, 5th Ave. TV: “The Morning Show” (Apple Tv+), ”FBI Most Wanted” (CBS),“American Rust” (Showtime), “Blue Bloods” (CBS), “The Blacklist” (NBC), “FBI” (CBS). Film: Finding Me: Truth. BFA: CCM. Debut album: Monotony. @j.breckenridge.music

Hunter Brown (Ensemble, u/s Mate). Broadway debut! National Tours: The Sound of Music (Rolf), Fame (Nick). Regional: Swept Away (Arena Stage), The Wedding Singer (Gateway Playhouse), Margaritaville (The Engeman), The Fantasticks (Forestburgh), The Full Monty (Argyle). Check out Hunter’s original music, The Astroband (on all streaming platforms!). Huge thank you to my loving and supportive family, to my amazing Lucy, and to Hudson Artists Agency. Lifelong Avett Brothers Fan! For Mom and Dad @brunterhown

Matt DeAngelis (Ensemble, u/s Mate). Broadway: HAIR (Woof), Waitress (Earl). West End: HAIR (Woof). Tours: HAIR (Woof), American Idiot (Jingletown), ONCE (Svec), Waitress (Earl). Off Broadway: Secret Life of Bees (Atlantic Theatre Co.), Orpheus Descending (TFANA). TV: “Person of Interest,” “Madam Secretary,” “Daredevil,” “EVIL,” “For Life,” “Chicago PD,” “FBI” and theWaitress Movie starring Sara Bareilles. Love to my wife (and favorite actor) Christine Dwyer and amazing dog Chowdah. This and ALL the others for Janice DeAngelis RIP. @mattdeangelis22

John Michael Finley (Swing). Broadway: The Book of Mormon (Elder Cunningham Standby). Les Misérables 25’th Anniversary (Brujon, Champmathieu, Loud Hailer, u/s Valjean). West End:The Book of Mormon (Elder Cunningham). National Tour: Les Misérables (Brujon, Champmathieu). Film: I Can Only Imagine, The Battle of Bushy Run, Faith of Angels. Proud CCPA graduate. Love to Elizabeth and Gus. For my mother, Mary Elizabeth Finley, and my brother, SPC James Matthew Finley. Without them, I would not be here.

Cameron Johnson (Ensemble, u/s Big Brother, u/s Little Brother). Favorite credits include Into the Woods (2022 Broadway revival), Swept Away (Berkeley Repertory Theatre/Arena Stage),Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish (Fyedka, Stage 42), The Golden Bride (Misha, National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene. While offstage, Cameron enjoys tuning pianos (cjpianotuning). BM Acadia University, MM Manhattan School of Music. For A, W, R, and S.

Brandon Kalm (Ensemble, u/s Big Brother, u/s Little Brother) has been with Swept Away since its Maiden Voyage and is honored to tie off here at the Longacre. Broadway: Waitress, American Psycho. Off Broadway: Shakespeare in the Park: The Tempest. Tours: American Idiot. Film & TV: NBC’s “The Blacklist,” Z:The Beginning of Everything. Proud Esper Studio Alum. Pace Musical Theater. Love and appreciation to my family, this creative team, cast, crew, Sheri, Bryan and DBA. For my wife, Audrey who is the wind in my sails, my North Star.

Rico LeBron (Ensemble), an Atlanta native, is thrilled to be making his Broadway Debut. Off-Broadway: Angel Reapers (Signature Theatre Company), Make Believe (2nd Stage Theater), The Tempest (The Public’s Shakespeare in the Park), God’s Fool (La Mama). Film: Social Animals (Paramount Pictures). Florida State University BM. Many thanks to his family for always supporting and thanks to Broadway Dreams for providing endless opportunities. @ricolebron on Instagram

Michael J. Mainwaring (Ensemble). Broadway Debut! A Maryland native, Michael has spent nearly the last two decades performing on the most reputable stages throughout the DMV. Michael recently made his West coast debut at Berkeley Repertory Theatre in Galileo, and his Metropolitan Opera debut in Jeanine Tesori’s new opera Grounded. Michael studies voice with Kristin Halliday and is grateful for her support over the years. To Mom, Dad and Chris; I love you.

Orville Medoza (Ensemble, u/s Captain). Broadway: The Heart of Rock and Roll, Pacific Overtures, Peter and The Starcatcher. Off-Broadway: Plays for the Plague Year, Road Show, Romeo and Juliet, Timon of Athens (all at The Public Theater), Passion, Found, Ivanov, The Seagull, Adrift in Macao (Barrymore Award winner, Drama Desk nomination). Recent Regional Theatre:Swept Away (Arena Stage), Crime & Punishment - A Comedy (Old Globe). National Tours: Small Mouth Sounds, Miss Saigon. www.orvillemendoza.com

Chase Peacock (Swing). Broadway: American Idiot. Off-Broadway: Rock & Roll Man. Favorite credits include: Galileo (Berkeley Rep), High School Musical (1st National/Paper Mill), The Nutty Professor (Ogunquit), Bull Durham (Alliance Theatre), Once (Horizon Theatre). Thanks to the Swept Away team, Carnahan Casting, and Dave. For my wife Maggie and our Arthur. @ChasePeacock

Robert Pendilla (Swing, Dance Captain). Broadway Credits: The Heart of Rock and Roll; Original Cast, A Beautiful Noise; Original Cast, Kinky Boots; Original Cast, Miss SaigonRevival, Wicked. National Tour credits: Wicked, Mamma Mia, Miss Saigon Revival. Big Thank You to his husband; Brian and Family; Nati, Mauro and Mario for all of their love and support. To Rich & Tyler at Whole Artist Management team for making this all happen. Follow Robert on all socials @RobertPendilla & RobertPendilla.com

Tyrone L. Robinson (Ensemble, u/s Captain). North Carolina native. Broadway: King Agnarr in Disney’s Frozen, Tours: The Book of Mormon and Mufasa Standby in The Lion King. Television: “New Amsterdam” (Recurring), “The Blacklist,” “FBI: Most Wanted,” “Lovecraft Country” (HBO), and “Law and Order: SVU.” Favorite Regionals: Dallas Theater Center, Goodspeed Musicals (CT), and Arena Stage (Swept Away). This performance is dedicated to my grandfather, Richard Epps, Sr. who was a longshoreman in Coastal Carolina seaports. Love always, G. MFA NYU Tisch. Instagram: @TyroneLRobinson

David Rowen (Swing). Broadway debut! NYC/Off-Broadway: Carnegie Hall, Bob Marley's Three Little Birds (New Victory). Regional highlights: Galileo (Berkeley Repertory Theatre), Ring of Fire (Cincinnati Playhouse), Shout, Sister, Shout! (Ford's Theatre), Diner (Signature Theatre), Measure for Measure (Shakespeare Theatre Company). TV: Fosse/Verdon (FX). David is a Helen Hayes Award nominee and a graduate of James Madison University. He sends love and gratitude to his family, friends, Rochel, the creative team, and all that surrounds us. @davidrowen_

John Sygar (Ensemble) is a Helen Hayes Award-nominated actor and musician from Maryland. He is extremely grateful to be making his Broadway debut. Regional Theatre: Swept Away (Arena Stage), Beauty and the Beast, A.D. 16, Once (Olney Theatre Center) Light Years (Signature Theatre). Workshops: A Wrinkle in Time (Arena Stage). John is a member of the Only Make Believe acting company. He is also a member of the band baseball hat. @jsyg